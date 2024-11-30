DIU hit 3 more Russian radars in occupied Crimea

On November 29, Ukrainian spies successfully struck the expensive radar systems of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- The Main Directorate of Intelligence has announced the continuation of firing on the military facilities of the Russian occupiers.
- The cost of the Podlyot radar complex destroyed in Crimea was 5 million dollars.
- As part of another operation, intelligence officers used four long-range FPV drones to destroy the Russian radar complex "Zoopark" worth 1 billion hryvnias.
What is known about the new successful DIU operation
This time, Ukrainian scouts managed to impress:
"Kasta-2e2" radar — 1 pc.
"Podlyot" radar — 2 pcs.
The Main Directorate of Intelligence draws attention to the fact that fire work on the military facilities of the Russian occupiers continues.
In addition, it is emphasized that on November 28, 2024, intelligence officers destroyed the Russian Podlyot radar complex in Crimea, worth 5 million dollars.
GUR showed the destruction of the Russian radar "Zoopark"
As already mentioned earlier, on November 29, the Main Directorate of Intelligence demonstrated the process of destroying the expensive radar complex of the Russian army — "Zoopark".
According to the GUR, fighters of the "Kryla" unit, which is part of the active operations department of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, discovered and struck the "Zoopark" radar complex of the Russian army.
It is important to understand that the cost of such a complex is roughly 1 billion hryvnias.
It is also indicated that the scouts used four long-range FPV drones worth 100,000 hryvnias to destroy the Russian Zoo.
