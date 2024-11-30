In Dagestan, an UAV attack was announced
In Dagestan, an UAV attack was announced

A new attack on Russia - what is known
Source: online.ua

On November 30, the stavlenik of the Kremlin in Dagestan, Seriy Melikov, announced an attempted drone attack on objects in Caspiansk.

  • The Ministry of Defense of Russia traditionally spreads disinformation about the downing of all Ukrainian UAVs.
  • On the night of November 30, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 10 attack drones.
  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces announced the results of its work.

A new attack on Russia — what is known

According to Serhiy Melikov, according to preliminary data, another attempt was made to attack an unmanned aerial vehicle on objects in Caspiansk.

At the moment, there is no information about the destruction and victims, — said the head of Dagestan.

In addition, it is emphasized that the operation of the Makhachkala airport has been suspended due to the threat of UAVs, and the "Carpet" mode has been introduced.

It is also worth noting that on the night of November 30, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation officially announced the attack of 11 Ukrainian drones

The Ministry of Defense of Russia is lying again that allegedly all 11 UAVs were shot down — eight over the Belgorod region and three over the Black Sea.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on November 30 — the latest details

As reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 30, 2024, starting at 9:30 p.m. on November 29, the Russian army launched an attack with 10 "Shahed" type UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type from Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF.

The destruction of enemy targets took place in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions.

A total of 8 Russian attack drones were shot down there.

In addition, it is emphasized that one UAV was lost in location, another one flew to the occupied territory.

Happy Air Force Day! Let's watch the sky! Together — to victory! — says the statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

