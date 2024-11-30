Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi frankly admitted that he and his team asked to equip 10 military brigades to counter Russian aggression, but the West fully equipped only 2.5 brigades.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyi candidly admits that only 2.5 out of 10 military brigades requested were fully equipped by Western allies.
- The main issue for Ukraine is the insufficient equipment of the military, not the lack of troops, stressing the importance of rational decisions to protect Ukrainian soldiers' lives.
- Zelenskyi calls on allies to provide more support and highlights the bureaucracy and priorities hindering the aid process.
- The focus should be on equipping Ukrainian military with weapons and equipment, rather than solely on increasing mobilization efforts according to Western standards.
- The calls for mobilization of young men from the age of 18 have started to emerge in the West, reflecting the evolving dynamics of support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.
The West does not give Ukraine all the help it needs
According to the head of state, the main problem of Ukraine lies in equipping the military with weapons and equipment, and not in the number of available troops, as Kyiv's allies are used to believe.
Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader how it happened that the situation developed in this way.
According to the head of state, everything is primarily hindered by bureaucracy, as well as important decisions that the allies do not consider a priority for various reasons."
In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyi no longer hides that "this is always the case in this war."
What is the problem of increasing mobilization in Ukraine
The head of state also drew attention to the fact that decisions on the number of military personnel in Ukraine are made taking into account the need to save as many lives as possible.
What is important to understand is that calls to the Ukrainian authorities regarding the mobilization of young men from the age of 18 have recently begun to be heard in the West.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-