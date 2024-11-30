Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi frankly admitted that he and his team asked to equip 10 military brigades to counter Russian aggression, but the West fully equipped only 2.5 brigades.

The West does not give Ukraine all the help it needs

According to the head of state, the main problem of Ukraine lies in equipping the military with weapons and equipment, and not in the number of available troops, as Kyiv's allies are used to believe.

They (partners — ed.) talk about mobilization, but the real problem is with the 10 brigades that our partners have not equipped, I asked them a lot more than a year ago that we need to equip these brigades. We made this decision with the United States and with our European allies, and today Europe and the United States have fully equipped two and a half brigades. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader how it happened that the situation developed in this way.

According to the head of state, everything is primarily hindered by bureaucracy, as well as important decisions that the allies do not consider a priority for various reasons."

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyi no longer hides that "this is always the case in this war."

What is the problem of increasing mobilization in Ukraine

Someone asked me about mobilization, and I do not want to say that this is the position of some leaders in Europe. Like, young people are needed, etc. And I said: do you want someone to go to his death without a weapon? asked Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Share

The head of state also drew attention to the fact that decisions on the number of military personnel in Ukraine are made taking into account the need to save as many lives as possible.

And if European or American officials have an idea about the age of mobilization, I want to ask our partners to do their thing, and we will do ours. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that calls to the Ukrainian authorities regarding the mobilization of young men from the age of 18 have recently begun to be heard in the West.