Zelensky made an unexpected statement regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky made an unexpected statement regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO

Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests that a cease-fire agreement with Russia can be concluded if the unoccupied territories controlled by Ukraine are under NATO protection.

Points of attention

  • Volodymyr Zelensky suggests a ceasefire agreement with Russia contingent on NATO protection for territories controlled by Ukraine.
  • Zelensky emphasizes the importance of bringing Ukraine's territories under NATO's umbrella for diplomatic settlement and preventing Russian aggression.
  • The statement by Zelensky underscores the complex dynamics of Ukraine's potential NATO membership and its impact on the ongoing conflict with Russia.
  • The Biden administration's decision regarding Ukraine's NATO membership reflects strategic considerations and the current geopolitical landscape.
  • Russian President Putin views Ukraine's potential NATO membership as a pretext for war, highlighting the tension in the region and international relations.

NATO umbrella: Zelensky suggested the end of the war against Russia without the return of the territories

According to the president, this will allow negotiations on the return of the rest of the territory later "by diplomatic means".

He told about this in an interview with Sky News.

At the same time, the head of state emphasizes that the invitation to NATO should include all internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

If we want to stop the heated phase of the war, we need to bring under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control. We need to do this quickly. And then Ukraine can return the temporarily occupied territories through diplomatic means.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine

Zelensky also emphasized that the ceasefire is necessary to ensure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "does not return" to seize Ukrainian territories.

Why Biden did not make a decision regarding Ukraine in NATO

As British journalists learned, the team of current American leader Joe Biden was going to publicly call for an official invitation of Ukraine to NATO, but abandoned this idea.

The Biden administration also considered publicly calling for a formal invitation to join NATO, but decided against it given the low likelihood of success in the short term, the news agency said.

Journalists learned about this from their anonymous sources close to the team of the current US president.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin long ago called Ukraine's potential membership in NATO, the inevitability of which the allies declared in July, as a casus belli (pretext for war — ed.).

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why NATO does not send troops to Ukraine — the answer of top general Bauer
NATO is deterred by Russian nuclear weapons
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden wanted to invite Ukraine to NATO. Why did the US president change his mind
Why Biden did not make a fateful decision regarding Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?