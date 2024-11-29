President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests that a cease-fire agreement with Russia can be concluded if the unoccupied territories controlled by Ukraine are under NATO protection.

NATO umbrella: Zelensky suggested the end of the war against Russia without the return of the territories

According to the president, this will allow negotiations on the return of the rest of the territory later "by diplomatic means".

He told about this in an interview with Sky News.

At the same time, the head of state emphasizes that the invitation to NATO should include all internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

If we want to stop the heated phase of the war, we need to bring under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control. We need to do this quickly. And then Ukraine can return the temporarily occupied territories through diplomatic means. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky also emphasized that the ceasefire is necessary to ensure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "does not return" to seize Ukrainian territories.

Why Biden did not make a decision regarding Ukraine in NATO

As British journalists learned, the team of current American leader Joe Biden was going to publicly call for an official invitation of Ukraine to NATO, but abandoned this idea.

The Biden administration also considered publicly calling for a formal invitation to join NATO, but decided against it given the low likelihood of success in the short term, the news agency said. Share

Journalists learned about this from their anonymous sources close to the team of the current US president.