President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests that a cease-fire agreement with Russia can be concluded if the unoccupied territories controlled by Ukraine are under NATO protection.
Points of attention
- Volodymyr Zelensky suggests a ceasefire agreement with Russia contingent on NATO protection for territories controlled by Ukraine.
- Zelensky emphasizes the importance of bringing Ukraine's territories under NATO's umbrella for diplomatic settlement and preventing Russian aggression.
- The statement by Zelensky underscores the complex dynamics of Ukraine's potential NATO membership and its impact on the ongoing conflict with Russia.
- The Biden administration's decision regarding Ukraine's NATO membership reflects strategic considerations and the current geopolitical landscape.
- Russian President Putin views Ukraine's potential NATO membership as a pretext for war, highlighting the tension in the region and international relations.
NATO umbrella: Zelensky suggested the end of the war against Russia without the return of the territories
According to the president, this will allow negotiations on the return of the rest of the territory later "by diplomatic means".
He told about this in an interview with Sky News.
At the same time, the head of state emphasizes that the invitation to NATO should include all internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.
Zelensky also emphasized that the ceasefire is necessary to ensure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "does not return" to seize Ukrainian territories.
Why Biden did not make a decision regarding Ukraine in NATO
As British journalists learned, the team of current American leader Joe Biden was going to publicly call for an official invitation of Ukraine to NATO, but abandoned this idea.
Journalists learned about this from their anonymous sources close to the team of the current US president.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin long ago called Ukraine's potential membership in NATO, the inevitability of which the allies declared in July, as a casus belli (pretext for war — ed.).
