According to Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which began in the summer of 2024, could have changed the course of the war, but Ukrainian soldiers lacked equipment and firepower. The main fault in this lies with Kyiv's allies, who do not provide enough military aid.

The Kursk operation could bring the victory of Ukraine closer

Hanno Pevkur confirmed the rumors that discussions have started again in Europe about whether it is worth sending troops to Ukraine for training and assistance.

According to the Estonian minister, the risks of such a decision outweigh the benefits, even against the background of the fact that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are experiencing a lack of manpower.

As far as I know, the Ukrainians can handle all this when we can provide them with everything they need to fight Russia. Hanno Pevkur Minister of Defense of Estonia

Hanno Pevkur also drew attention to the fact that the unexpected operation of Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region of Russia was a missed opportunity to increase support for Kyiv.

According to his belief, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could change the course of the war even then, but the West did not provide them with the necessary support to advance further and gain more leverage over the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

What Ukraine needs first of all to win

During the Kursk counter-offensive, there was a huge momentum in this war, but then the Ukrainians did not have enough equipment or firepower to advance further. I believe that this was a missed opportunity for Ukrainians together with the West. ... We must jointly decide whether we are helping Ukraine to fight or to win? — emphasized the Estonian minister. Share

According to him, the way to Ukraine's victory is simple and unambiguous — a new powerful push in Ukraine's financing, large-scale investments in its own military production.

Hanno Pevkur drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainians will produce 6-7 times more howitzers per year than, for example, the French.

Ukrainian industry is able to produce military equipment worth about 30 billion dollars a year, but it can spend only 15 billion dollars, he added. Share

Against this background, the Estonian minister called on Kyiv's allies to strengthen their investments, and not just discuss possible solutions.