Aviation industry in Lithuania. President Nauseda issued a warning to Russia

Against the background of the high-profile plane crash, Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda emphasized that due to the destructive behavior of the aggressor country, any rare accidents in Europe raise suspicions as to whether it was sabotage on the part of the Russian Federation.

Russia may be involved in the plane crash in Lithuania

According to the president of the country, as of today, it is still too early to talk about any specific versions of the plane crash over Vilnius.

I will repeat once again: of course, there is a possibility that this is sabotage, it cannot be ruled out. So it will be seriously investigated. Gitanas Nauseda President of Lithuania

As the Lithuanian leader emphasized, despite this, he cannot ignore the fact that Russia's actions, its destructive behavior will now force almost every plane crash to be viewed through such a prism.

That is why the official Vilnius will also consider this tragedy as a consequence of the probable intervention of the Russian special services.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by professionals. I have no doubt that everything will be resolved in detail. We are and must be ready for any situation. We do not know what the outcome of the investigation will be, but it is clear that we will never panic or make decisions that are not based on facts. Let's trust the authorities and the officers, Nauseda urged. Share

What is known about the aviation industry in Lithuania

On the morning of November 25, a cargo Boeing 737-476(SF) crashed near the Vilnius airport.

The plane was owned by the Spanish airline Swiftair. It was used to transport DHL parcels.

On the day of the tragedy, the plane was flying from Leipzig in Germany. As a result of the accident, one of the pilots died, three more crew members survived.