The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been investigating the causes of the abnormal activation of 120 mm mines for three weeks. Their use in the Defense Forces has been temporarily suspended.

At what stage of the investigation into the supply of low-quality Ukrainian mines

As noted, the investigation is conducted in closed mode to ensure efficiency and security. The removed batches of mines are sent for research, and they will be replaced with imported ammunition.

A preliminary analysis by the interagency commission points to probable causes of the defects, such as poor-quality powder charges or improper storage conditions. In this connection, the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings. Based on the results of the investigation, personnel decisions will be made regarding the responsible persons. Share

The Ministry of Defense reported that it is improving the quality control of ammunition, in particular, it is strengthening the monitoring of storage conditions and inspection at all stages — from production to deliveries to the front.

Mortar mines of other calibers are also checked for compliance with production and storage standards.

The department emphasized that the Ministry of Defense acts only as a customer of ammunition, and their production is carried out by the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Switzerland is concerned about the fact that its ammunition is entering Ukraine

According to journalists, the country's authorities found out that about 645,000 Swiss-made cartridges for small-caliber ammunition ended up in Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that de jure this is a violation of Swiss law, so the government is as confused as possible by this information.