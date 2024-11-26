The Ministry of Defense is investigating the supply of low-quality mortar mines to the Armed Forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Ministry of Defense is investigating the supply of low-quality mortar mines to the Armed Forces

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Ministry of Defense is investigating the supply of low-quality mortar mines to the Armed Forces
Читати українською

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been investigating the causes of the abnormal activation of 120 mm mines for three weeks. Their use in the Defense Forces has been temporarily suspended.

Points of attention

  • The Ministry of Defense is investigating the supply of low-quality mortar mines to the Armed Forces and is temporarily refusing to use them.
  • The investigation is conducted in closed mode to ensure efficiency and safety, the seized batches of mines are sent for investigation.
  • The State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings regarding the supply of low-quality mines to the Armed Forces, personnel decisions will be made regarding the responsible persons.

At what stage of the investigation into the supply of low-quality Ukrainian mines

As noted, the investigation is conducted in closed mode to ensure efficiency and security. The removed batches of mines are sent for research, and they will be replaced with imported ammunition.

A preliminary analysis by the interagency commission points to probable causes of the defects, such as poor-quality powder charges or improper storage conditions. In this connection, the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings. Based on the results of the investigation, personnel decisions will be made regarding the responsible persons.

The Ministry of Defense reported that it is improving the quality control of ammunition, in particular, it is strengthening the monitoring of storage conditions and inspection at all stages — from production to deliveries to the front.

Mortar mines of other calibers are also checked for compliance with production and storage standards.

The department emphasized that the Ministry of Defense acts only as a customer of ammunition, and their production is carried out by the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Switzerland is concerned about the fact that its ammunition is entering Ukraine

According to journalists, the country's authorities found out that about 645,000 Swiss-made cartridges for small-caliber ammunition ended up in Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that de jure this is a violation of Swiss law, so the government is as confused as possible by this information.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs launched an investigation after the American news outlet Defense One reported last November that Ukraine had received 645,000 rifle cartridges with armor-piercing projectiles manufactured by SwissP Defense from the Polish company UMO, the report said.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Production of Ukrainian drones. The Ministry of Defense reported on the over-implementation of the 2024 plan
a drone
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,400 Russian soldiers, 20 self-propelled guns and 6 tanks
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,400 Russian soldiers, 20 self-propelled guns and 6 tanks

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?