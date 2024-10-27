A plane fell again in the Stavropol region of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. At the time of the plane wreck, there were 10 people on board.
Points of attention
- Russia's aircraft challenges have intensified due to sanctions, leading to a rise in aviation accidents and pilot fatalities.
- Recent helicopter crashes, such as the Mi-2 and Mi-28 incidents, highlight the growing concerns over aviation safety in Russia.
- The frequency of aircraft accidents in the Russian Federation underscores the impact of limited access to critical aircraft components.
Another AN-2 crashed in Russia
According to Russian propagandists, the plane with passengers crashed near the highway near the town of Suvorovsk.
In addition, it is emphasized that there were four parachutists on board at the time of the fall, who were planning to jump.
Later, the data on the number of people on board was clarified.
As it turned out, there were 10 people in the plane, including two pilots and eight paratroopers.
In the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, planes are falling more and more often
After Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and came under tough new sanctions, it lost access to a large number of critical parts used in aircraft construction.
This has led to a sharp increase in the number of aircraft crashes, in which not only planes are broken, but also many pilots die.
So, on October 26, a Russian Mi-2 helicopter crashed in the Kirov region. So far, 4 victims are known.
As mentioned earlier, a Robinson R66 helicopter crashed in the Amur region of the Russian Federation last month. Local media reported that the pilot and two passengers were on board.
