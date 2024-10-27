An AN-2 plane crashed in Russia — photo

A plane fell again in the Stavropol region of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. At the time of the plane wreck, there were 10 people on board.

Another AN-2 crashed in Russia

According to Russian propagandists, the plane with passengers crashed near the highway near the town of Suvorovsk.

In addition, it is emphasized that there were four parachutists on board at the time of the fall, who were planning to jump.

Photo: screenshot

During a training flight, the aircraft lost thrust, causing a hard landing. According to the latest data, there were nine people on board the AN-2 plane. There were no casualties, several paratroopers needed medical assistance, the report says. Share

Later, the data on the number of people on board was clarified.

As it turned out, there were 10 people in the plane, including two pilots and eight paratroopers.

In the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, planes are falling more and more often

After Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and came under tough new sanctions, it lost access to a large number of critical parts used in aircraft construction.

This has led to a sharp increase in the number of aircraft crashes, in which not only planes are broken, but also many pilots die.

So, on October 26, a Russian Mi-2 helicopter crashed in the Kirov region. So far, 4 victims are known.

On October 27, a Russian Mi-28 helicopter crashed near the temporarily occupied Crimea. He fell into the sea in the Kerch Bay area. Two pilots were reported to have died in the crash — one was found dead at the scene, and the other was reported missing. Share

As mentioned earlier, a Robinson R66 helicopter crashed in the Amur region of the Russian Federation last month. Local media reported that the pilot and two passengers were on board.