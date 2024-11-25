On November 25, a B737-400 cargo plane crashed near the Vilnius airport in Lithuania. The plane crashed into a two-story residential building, resulting in the death of one person.
Points of attention
- Cargo plane crash in Vilnius: an event on November 25 that resulted in the death of one person.
- Four people were on board the plane: two pilots and two DHL employees.
- The rescuers managed to free one of the pilots, the two victims were taken to the hospital.
- The investigation may point to Russia's possible involvement in sabotage operations involving aircraft.
- The Wall Street Journal reported plans by Russian officials to set fire to planes flying to the United States and Canada using false information.
What is known about the accident in Vilnius
As the publication notes, the incident took place on Zhirnia Street in the Lithuanian capital.
After the plane crashed, a fire broke out at the scene. According to the Sector of Operational Coordination of the Fire and Rescue Department, the fire broke out in the building itself.
Seven fire engines, as well as the airport's fire brigade, were involved in extinguishing the fire.
The rescuers managed to free one of the pilots from the cockpit, the other two victims were hospitalized. There is no information about the injured among the residents of the building.
One death has been officially confirmed.
Russia may be involved in sabotage with planes
Recently, the Wall Street Journal, citing Western security officials, reported that Russia planned operations to set fire to cargo and passenger planes bound for the United States and Canada.
The media reported that the packages with the incendiary device that ignited at the logistics centers of the DHL company in Germany and Great Britain were sent from Lithuania, and the sender used false personal data.
At the beginning of November, several suspects were detained in Lithuania in the case of operations involving the arson of cargo and passenger planes.
More on the topic
