A cargo plane crashed into a house in Vilnius, killing one person

On November 25, a B737-400 cargo plane crashed near the Vilnius airport in Lithuania. The plane crashed into a two-story residential building, resulting in the death of one person.

What is known about the accident in Vilnius

As the publication notes, the incident took place on Zhirnia Street in the Lithuanian capital.

After the plane crashed, a fire broke out at the scene. According to the Sector of Operational Coordination of the Fire and Rescue Department, the fire broke out in the building itself.

Seven fire engines, as well as the airport's fire brigade, were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Four people were on board the plane: two pilots and two DHL employees. According to the FlightAware website, the plane took off from Leipzig/Halle Airport at 03:08 CET.

The rescuers managed to free one of the pilots from the cockpit, the other two victims were hospitalized. There is no information about the injured among the residents of the building.

One death has been officially confirmed.

Russia may be involved in sabotage with planes

Recently, the Wall Street Journal, citing Western security officials, reported that Russia planned operations to set fire to cargo and passenger planes bound for the United States and Canada.

The media reported that the packages with the incendiary device that ignited at the logistics centers of the DHL company in Germany and Great Britain were sent from Lithuania, and the sender used false personal data.

At the beginning of November, several suspects were detained in Lithuania in the case of operations involving the arson of cargo and passenger planes.