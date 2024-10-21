A cargo plane with a Russian crew crashed in Sudan — video

On October 21, rebels in Sudan shot down an IL-76 plane carrying Russians, who were probably carrying weapons to them.

Rebels in Sudan shot down a plane with Russians on board

Il-76 cargo plane was shot down in Sudan. Presumably, there were Russians on board.

One of the dead is the chief engineer of Airline Transport Incorporation FZC Viktor Granov.

Documents of Russian Viktor Granov

This was reported by the Russian propaganda agency TASS with reference to the Russian Embassy. Now the agency is investigating the circumstances of the incident with the downed plane in Sudan.

Other Russian mass media also write about the wreckage of the plane.

Rebels from the previously pro-government paramilitary organization Rapid Response Forces claimed responsibility for the downing of the board.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the crash site is located in war-torn Darfur.

Also, the mass media write that the plane was chartered by the UAE, and it was based in Bishkek, at the international airport "Manas". Aid sent from the UAE to Chad was probably on board, but the plane was shot down by "friendly fire".

What is happening in Sudan

In 2021, there was a coup in the country, after which it was ruled by a council consisting of generals.

One of them is General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the armed forces and de facto president of the country. Another of his deputy and commander of the Rapid Reaction Force (SBR) is General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemetti. Share

On April 15, 2023, fighting began in the capital of Sudan, Khartoum, and other areas, which were the result of a power struggle in the military leadership.

Mercenaries of the Russian PMC "Wagner" were in Sudan. Two days after the Wagnerites delivered a large batch of weapons there, they were attacked. CNN wrote that the Ukrainian special services could be behind the attack on the Wagner PMC mercenaries.

Later, the GUR confirmed the involvement of Ukraine in operations against PVK "Wagner" in Sudan.