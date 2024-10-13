An An-3 plane crashed in Russian Yakutia

On October 13, an An-3 AK "Borus" light multipurpose aircraft crashed in the Olekminsk district of the Russian Federation. As a result of the accident, one of the passengers was killed.
Points of attention
- An An-3 plane of the "Borus" company crashed in Russian Yakutia, where one passenger died during an emergency landing.
- According to preliminary data, the cause of the accident was the failure of the engine, which was the cause of the disaster in the triborium of the plane.
- The An-3 aircraft, which was produced in Omsk, is famous as a cargo-passenger version of the An-2 and has a single turboprop engine.
- In addition, there was another aviation incident in Russia when a Yak-130 military plane crashed in Kalmykia.
What is known about the Russian plane crash
As reported by the Department of Emergency Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the plane made an emergency landing 1.5 kilometers from the city of Olekminsk.
There were five people on board — three crew members and two passengers.
Local media speculate that the passengers may have been contractors of a gold mining company.
An-3 is a version of the cargo-passenger aircraft An-2, known as "Kukuruznyk", equipped with a single turboprop engine. The plane was produced in Omsk at the "Polit" production association in 2000-2009, a total of 25 machines were produced.
A Yak-130 military plane crashed in Kalmykia of the Russian Federation
The Yak-130 training plane crashed on the border between Kalmykia and the Volgograd region, the pilot ejected, rosZMI writes.
According to Russian propagandists, the incident happened around 5 am today.
Previously, the cause of the accident was the failure of the equipment.
In Russia, these aircraft are part of the training aviation regiments of the Air and Space Forces and are used for the practical training of pilots.
The twin-engine Yak-130 jet can, in particular, be used to train pilots in conditions close to a combat situation, with conditional or real use of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons.
