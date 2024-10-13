An An-3 plane crashed in Russian Yakutia

On October 13, an An-3 AK "Borus" light multipurpose aircraft crashed in the Olekminsk district of the Russian Federation. As a result of the accident, one of the passengers was killed.

What is known about the Russian plane crash

As reported by the Department of Emergency Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the plane made an emergency landing 1.5 kilometers from the city of Olekminsk.

There were five people on board — three crew members and two passengers.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the accident was engine failure. The plane was on a flight from Olekminsk to Zaliznohorsk, but after a technical malfunction, the pilot tried to return to the departure airport, but could not, and the plane crashed near the city.

Local media speculate that the passengers may have been contractors of a gold mining company.

An-3 is a version of the cargo-passenger aircraft An-2, known as "Kukuruznyk", equipped with a single turboprop engine. The plane was produced in Omsk at the "Polit" production association in 2000-2009, a total of 25 machines were produced.

A Yak-130 military plane crashed in Kalmykia of the Russian Federation

The Yak-130 training plane crashed on the border between Kalmykia and the Volgograd region, the pilot ejected, rosZMI writes.

According to Russian propagandists, the incident happened around 5 am today.

The plane flew through an airfield in the Volgograd region. The pilots managed to eject, now they are in the hospital.

Previously, the cause of the accident was the failure of the equipment.

In Russia, these aircraft are part of the training aviation regiments of the Air and Space Forces and are used for the practical training of pilots.

The twin-engine Yak-130 jet can, in particular, be used to train pilots in conditions close to a combat situation, with conditional or real use of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons.