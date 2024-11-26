November 26 The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially admitted that on November 23 and 25 at least three long-range ATACMS missiles launched by the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit important enemy targets in the Kursk region.

Russian air defense cannot cope with ATACMS

According to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, during the last three days, Ukrainian soldiers struck two long-range Western weapons against military facilities in Kurshchyna.

Photo: open sources

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation declares that on November 23, 5 ATACMS missiles arrived in the area of the Lotarevka settlement from the position of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile division.

The enemy ministry assures that 3 of them were allegedly destroyed, 2 — reached the goal, but no confirmation of this statement is published.

Photo: open sources

It is also stated that on November 25, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Kursk-Skhidny airfield with ATACMS missiles.

According to the Russian invaders, they allegedly managed to destroy 7 missiles, and one reached the target.

Photo: open sources

In addition, it is indicated that as a result of the fall of fragments of rockets, two soldiers received "light injuries".

It is also reported that during the inspection of the landing sites, "it was confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck with US-made ATACMS missiles."

Photo: open sources

Against this background, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation publicly threatened that it was "preparing actions in response to attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with ATACMS missiles in the Kursk region."

What is known about the first strikes on Russia by ATACMS missiles

On the night of November 19, Ukraine first struck ATACMS on the territory of Russia.

A warehouse with ammunition near Bryansk in Russia was attacked by the Armed Forces. This information was officially confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, on the night of November 24, units of Ukrainian forces hit the radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile complex in the Kursk region. It was not reported what kind of ammunition was used to strike.