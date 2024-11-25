The White House confirmed Ukraine's permission to strike ATACMS оn the Russia

The White House has officially confirmed permission for the Armed Forces to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russia. This decision was a significant step in supporting Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The White House granted permission for Ukraine's Armed Forces to utilize ATACMS missiles to strike Russia, demonstrating support for Ukraine's defense.
- National Security Adviser outlined specific targets for American missile strikes, showcasing the strategic coordination between the U.S. and Ukrainian military forces.
- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed successful strikes on Russia, highlighting the destruction of key enemy targets in the Kaluga region and ongoing operations against Russian invaders.
- On November 25, Ukrainian Defense Forces executed multiple strikes on Russian targets, emphasizing the collaborative efforts in countering Russian aggression.
- The evolving guidance and authorization reflect a significant shift in the defense strategy, allowing Ukraine to utilize ATACMS for self-defense in critical situations such as the recent attacks.
The White House gave permission for the AFU to attack ATACMS in the Russia
This was stated by the White House adviser on national security communications, John Kirby, with reference to the X social network of Business Inside senior military reporter Jake Epstein.
He emphasized that the United States explained to the Ukrainian military exactly which targets could be hit by American missiles.
We've changed the guidance and given them instructions that they can use it to hit exactly these types of targets.
New: White House NSC spox John Kirby says Ukraine has used US-provided longer-range ballistic missiles (ATACMS) to strike targets in and around Russia's Kursk region.— Jake Epstein (@byjepstein) November 25, 2024
Defense forces of Ukraine are hitting Russia
On the night of November 25, the Russian Federation announced a drone attack on an oil depot in Kaluga. The "Khalino" airfield in Kurshchyna was also attacked.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed the involvement of the Defense Forces in the strikes.
The General Staff also confirmed the successful destruction of an oil depot in the Kaluga region.
The results of combat work on other objects are being clarified. The joint successful combat work of all components of the Defense Forces against the important targets of the Russian invaders will continue.
