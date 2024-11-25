The White House confirmed Ukraine's permission to strike ATACMS оn the Russia
Category
World
Publication date

The White House confirmed Ukraine's permission to strike ATACMS оn the Russia

ATACMS
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The White House has officially confirmed permission for the Armed Forces to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russia. This decision was a significant step in supporting Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The White House granted permission for Ukraine's Armed Forces to utilize ATACMS missiles to strike Russia, demonstrating support for Ukraine's defense.
  • National Security Adviser outlined specific targets for American missile strikes, showcasing the strategic coordination between the U.S. and Ukrainian military forces.
  • General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed successful strikes on Russia, highlighting the destruction of key enemy targets in the Kaluga region and ongoing operations against Russian invaders.
  • On November 25, Ukrainian Defense Forces executed multiple strikes on Russian targets, emphasizing the collaborative efforts in countering Russian aggression.
  • The evolving guidance and authorization reflect a significant shift in the defense strategy, allowing Ukraine to utilize ATACMS for self-defense in critical situations such as the recent attacks.

The White House gave permission for the AFU to attack ATACMS in the Russia

This was stated by the White House adviser on national security communications, John Kirby, with reference to the X social network of Business Inside senior military reporter Jake Epstein.

They (Ukraine — ed.) are able to use ATACMS for self-defense in case of immediate need, and now, it is clear that this is happening in and around Kursk.

John Kirby

John Kirby

Advisor to the White House on communications in the field of national security

He emphasized that the United States explained to the Ukrainian military exactly which targets could be hit by American missiles.

We've changed the guidance and given them instructions that they can use it to hit exactly these types of targets.

Defense forces of Ukraine are hitting Russia

On the night of November 25, the Russian Federation announced a drone attack on an oil depot in Kaluga. The "Khalino" airfield in Kurshchyna was also attacked.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed the involvement of the Defense Forces in the strikes.

On the night of November 25, 2024, units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with other components of the Defense Forces attacked a number of important objects of the occupiers, in particular in the Bryansk, Kaluga and Kursk regions of Russia.

The General Staff also confirmed the successful destruction of an oil depot in the Kaluga region.

The results of combat work on other objects are being clarified. The joint successful combat work of all components of the Defense Forces against the important targets of the Russian invaders will continue.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The defense forces hit the Russian Nebo-M radar with ATACAMS missiles
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The defense forces hit the Russian Nebo-M radar with ATACAMS missiles
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many ATACMS missiles Ukraine can have — new data
How many ATACMS missiles Ukraine can have — new data
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATACMS and Storm Shadow strikes on military facilities of the Russian Federation. What could be the next goal of Ukraine
ATACMS and Storm Shadow strikes on military facilities of the Russian Federation. What could be the next goal of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?