The White House has officially confirmed permission for the Armed Forces to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russia. This decision was a significant step in supporting Ukraine.

This was stated by the White House adviser on national security communications, John Kirby, with reference to the X social network of Business Inside senior military reporter Jake Epstein.

They (Ukraine — ed.) are able to use ATACMS for self-defense in case of immediate need, and now, it is clear that this is happening in and around Kursk. John Kirby Advisor to the White House on communications in the field of national security

He emphasized that the United States explained to the Ukrainian military exactly which targets could be hit by American missiles.

We've changed the guidance and given them instructions that they can use it to hit exactly these types of targets.

On the night of November 25, the Russian Federation announced a drone attack on an oil depot in Kaluga. The "Khalino" airfield in Kurshchyna was also attacked.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed the involvement of the Defense Forces in the strikes.

On the night of November 25, 2024, units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with other components of the Defense Forces attacked a number of important objects of the occupiers, in particular in the Bryansk, Kaluga and Kursk regions of Russia. Share

The General Staff also confirmed the successful destruction of an oil depot in the Kaluga region.