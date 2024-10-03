The defense forces hit the Russian Nebo-M radar with ATACAMS missiles

Defense forces hit the Russian Nebo-M radar station with ATACAMS ballistic missiles.
Points of attention
- A strike by ATACAMS ballistic missiles destroyed the Russian Nebo-M radar, which delays the ability of the Russian Federation to control air targets.
- Removing the radar creates space for effective use of cruise missiles and deprives the Russian Federation of the ability to detect ballistic targets.
- The General Staff reported heavy losses of the Russian army during the day, including the destruction of equipment and technological facilities.
- Only a few working Nebo-M radar systems remain in the Russian Federation, the estimated cost of one station exceeds $100 million.
What is known about the defeat of the Armed Forces of Russia's expensive Nebo-M radar
According to the military, units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit the Russian Nebo-M radar station with ATACAMS ballistic missiles.
According to the military, its destruction significantly reduces the ability of the Russian army to detect, track and intercept aerodynamic and ballistic targets.
The Nebo-M radar is a highly targetable target operating in stealth mode, scanning the horizon for aerial targets. According to available information, there are only 10 working systems of this type left in the Russian Federation, the cost of each of which is estimated at over 100 million dollars.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,150 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,893 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,596 (+17) units,
artillery systems — 18,906 (+37) units,
RSZV — 1,204 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 964 (+1) units,
aircraft — 368 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,393 (+43) units,
cruise missiles — 2,613 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,750 (+58) units,
special equipment — 3,330 (+12) units.
