What is known about the defeat of the Armed Forces of Russia's expensive Nebo-M radar

According to the military, units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit the Russian Nebo-M radar station with ATACAMS ballistic missiles.

According to the military, its destruction significantly reduces the ability of the Russian army to detect, track and intercept aerodynamic and ballistic targets.

The destruction of the Nebo-M radar will create a favorable "air corridor" for the effective use of Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles, the General Staff notes. Share

The Nebo-M radar is a highly targetable target operating in stealth mode, scanning the horizon for aerial targets. According to available information, there are only 10 working systems of this type left in the Russian Federation, the cost of each of which is estimated at over 100 million dollars.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,150 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: