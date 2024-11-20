How many ATACMS missiles Ukraine can have — new data
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

How many ATACMS missiles Ukraine can have — new data

How many ATACMS missiles Ukraine can have — new data
Читати українською
Source:  The Times

According to The Times, the Defense Forces of Ukraine currently have about 50 American ATACMS tactical missiles at their disposal.

Points of attention

  • Against the background of the lack of ATACMS missiles, the military command of Ukraine will be forced to carefully select targets for attacks on the territory of Russia.
  • US President Biden also supported providing Ukraine with anti-personnel mines, which are unstable.

ATACMS missiles may be in short supply

Journalists draw attention to the fact that these American missiles are so highly valued around the world that the United States has exported them to many of its allies.

First of all, we are talking about Australia, South Korea, Romania, Greece, Turkey, Poland and Morocco.

What is important to understand is that Ukraine is currently at the bottom of this list.

Although the Pentagon did not provide any data, it is believed that the Kyiv government currently has about 50 missiles, the editorial office of the publication writes.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Armed Forces currently have enough HIMARS and MLRS rocket launchers to launch them.

However, against the backdrop of the ATACMS shortage, the Ukrainian military command will have to carefully select targets on Russian territory for attack.

Biden made another important decision regarding Ukraine

As it became known on November 20, the current US president supported the provision of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine. American journalists found out about it.

What is important to understand is that this type of anti-personnel mine is "unstable". According to insiders, they self-destruct or run out of battery, rendering them inactive, reducing the danger to civilians.

It is also indicated that the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already undertaken not to install mines in densely populated areas.

However, the fact that even unstable mines pose a security threat cannot be ignored.

This decision was not easy for Biden and his team — they discussed this issue for quite some time.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Cheap drones are mass-produced in Russia — what the enemy has planned
Cheap drones are mass-produced in Russia — what the enemy has planned
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
It won't suit us. The Kremlin challenged Trump
Putin does not want to negotiate on Trump's terms
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation at the front may change dramatically in 2025 — warn analysts
Trump can achieve a drastic change in the situation at the front

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?