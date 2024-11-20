According to The Times, the Defense Forces of Ukraine currently have about 50 American ATACMS tactical missiles at their disposal.

ATACMS missiles may be in short supply

Journalists draw attention to the fact that these American missiles are so highly valued around the world that the United States has exported them to many of its allies.

First of all, we are talking about Australia, South Korea, Romania, Greece, Turkey, Poland and Morocco.

What is important to understand is that Ukraine is currently at the bottom of this list.

Although the Pentagon did not provide any data, it is believed that the Kyiv government currently has about 50 missiles, the editorial office of the publication writes. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the Armed Forces currently have enough HIMARS and MLRS rocket launchers to launch them.

However, against the backdrop of the ATACMS shortage, the Ukrainian military command will have to carefully select targets on Russian territory for attack.

Biden made another important decision regarding Ukraine

As it became known on November 20, the current US president supported the provision of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine. American journalists found out about it.

What is important to understand is that this type of anti-personnel mine is "unstable". According to insiders, they self-destruct or run out of battery, rendering them inactive, reducing the danger to civilians.

It is also indicated that the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already undertaken not to install mines in densely populated areas.

However, the fact that even unstable mines pose a security threat cannot be ignored.