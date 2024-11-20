Cheap drones are mass-produced in Russia — what the enemy has planned

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation was able to establish mass production of cheap drones. In this way, the Russian invaders will try to exhaust the Ukrainian air defense system.

More and more drones are being manufactured in Russia

What is important to understand is that almost all drones are developed by Moscow's "allies". They have a lot of foreign, including Western, components.

In fact, this means that the Russian Federation would not be able to continue its terror against the peaceful Ukrainian population on such a scale if it did not receive help from abroad.

Despite this, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine work extremely efficiently, which is why the number of direct hits by Russian drones has dropped sharply to the level of 5%.

The key role in this is played by Ukrainian EW means — up to 25% of the total number of enemy drones are lost in location.

According to the latest data, the largest production of Russian drones is currently located in the city of Yelabuga (Tatarstan).

Photo: open sources

What is currently known about the Gerber UAV

It is indicated that it can carry out radio-electronic reconnaissance to detect air defense positions and record hits, overload Ukrainian air defense.

Moreover, "Gerbera" can also be a kamikaze drone, because it has a combat unit.

To create such a drone, very cheap materials are used — foam plastic and plywood. It is because of this that it is extremely difficult to detect by means of air defense.

It is important to understand that the real developer of Gerbera is the Chinese company Skywalker Technology Co., Ltd.

As of today, these drones actually do not use Russian-made parts. It is known that the Chinese company independently manufactures fuselages and organizes the supply of kits to Russia through several intermediaries.

"Gerber" is equipped with a DLE60 engine with a capacity of 7 hp/8500 rpm, which is manufactured by the Chinese company Mile Hao Xiang Technology Co., Ltd. This company came under international sanctions in the summer of 2024 after their DLE55RA engines began to be installed on other drones used by the Russian army — "Parody". Share

In general, Gerbera uses a large number of Chinese and Western electronics.