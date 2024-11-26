Official Ankara has started negotiations with Washington, during which it is trying to soften the regime of sanctions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

What Turkey wants to agree on with the USA

As journalists were able to learn from their insiders, Ankara believes that the easing of sanctions against Moscow will give it the opportunity to continue using Gazprombank to pay for natural gas imports.

Without US permission, we will not be able to pay Russia, — complained recently the head of the Ministry of Energy of Turkey, Alparslan Bayraktar. Share

According to him, if Washington does not make an exception for Ankara, it could have very serious consequences for the whole country.

Against this background, the minister recalled previous cases when sanctions related to Iran were eased by granting special permits.

What is important to know about relations between Turkey and the Russian Federation

As you know, the aggressor country Russia is the largest supplier of gas to Turkey, providing about 42% of imports last year.

In general, Turkey is largely dependent on Russia in the energy sector, in particular it imports about half of its oil and is building a nuclear power plant with Russia's help. Share

In addition, it is indicated that Moscow and Ankara intend to create a gas hub in Turkey and are considering the possibility of laying new underwater gas pipelines.

It is important to understand that two years ago the USA announced a new powerful package of sanctions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. At that time, there were about 2,600 visa restrictions for Russian and Belarusian officials, as well as the first sanctions against Gazprombank executives.

On November 21, 2024, it was officially announced that the United States had inflicted the first powerful sanctions on Gazprombank. He is one of the few large Russian creditors who has not yet been blacklisted.

In this way, the White House is trying to limit the Kremlin's ability to finance the war against Ukraine.