Turkey supports Russia in partially returning to the EU gas market, which brings back the threat of European countries' dependence on Russian gas.

How Turkey is helping Russia to return to the European gas market

The publication notes that last week Turkey announced a new gas project, so-called "Turkish Stream-2".

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said that the Turkish gas monopolist BOTAŞ will be able to supply the EU with about 7-8 billion cubic meters through Bulgaria to Central Europe under the name "Turkish mix", i.e. gas from various sources.

Nominally, this mixture will consist of 40% of Russian gas, but the share of blue fuel from the aggressor country may be much higher.

Journalists emphasize that Russian oil companies are already selling oil products to the EU through Turkey, India, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkish stream

Currently, Gazprom is secretly trying to maintain gas exports to the EU.

Although the EU already has a ban on deliveries of Russian liquefied gas through European ports to Asian countries, according to the authors of the article, the EU leadership can do more.

Russian gas still accounts for 15% of total EU gas imports, even overtaking US LNG supplies to Europe this year. Simply put, Europe now spends twice as much on Russian energy carriers as it does on aid to Ukraine, the publication says. Share

Why the EU should give up Russian gas

The authors of the publication call on the EU to stop the supply of Russian gas through the Turkish Stream.

According to the journalists of the publication, the EU's refusal of Russian gas will not lead to an energy crisis.

In particular, the share of Russian gas can be replaced by LNG supplies from other countries.