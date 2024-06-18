ISIS terrorists planned to attack a shopping centre in Moscow

After the attack on Crocus City Hall near Moscow, which took place on March 22, ISIS representatives were preparing another terrorist act in Moscow.

According to journalists, representatives of the ISIS cell, which is called "Wilayat Khorasan", intended to attack the shopping centre.

The terrorist organization planned a second attack after the first on a concert hall in Moscow. They (terrorists — UNIAN) were going to carry it out in a crowded shopping center. Turkish intelligence prevented this second major attack by contacting Moscow, the publication said. Share

It is noted that the group is known for its "consecutive attacks".

It arose in the east of Afghanistan at the end of 2014 and came to the fore with its extreme cruelty," the publication writes.

According to the media, representatives of the organisation previously attacked a hotel in Afghanistan where the Chinese stayed and, in January 2024 — the church of Santa Maria (Istanbul, Turkey).

After the attack on the Church of Santa Maria, the Turkish special services monitored the activities of "Vilayat Khorasan" for a long time. In the course of the investigation, many people were questioned and it became known about the planning of the second attack in the Russian Federation.

This situation was brought to Moscow, the article says.

Terror attack in "Crocus City Hall". What is important to know

On the evening of March 22, in the city of Krasnohorsk in the suburbs of Moscow, four armed men in camouflage opened fire in the Crocus City Hall shopping centre.

According to the latest data, at least 143 people died.

By the way, immediately after the start of the shooting in Crocus City Hall, the US authorities stated that there was nothing to indicate that Ukraine was in any way involved in these events.

Official Brussels made an identical statement on this matter.