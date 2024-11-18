Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to present his own peaceful plan to end the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

What is known about the new "Erdogan peace plan" for Ukraine

The newspaper's journalists claim that the Turkish leader wants to offer Ukraine to postpone its plans to join NATO for the next 10 years as a concession to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

In addition, Erdogan calls for the creation of a demilitarized zone in Donbas with the placement of military contingents from other countries as an additional guarantee, and also offers to guarantee the supply of weapons to Ukraine as compensation for agreeing to a temporary pause in preparations for joining NATO.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish officials admit that it will be difficult for Ukraine to accept such a proposal, but they believe that this is the most realistic approach. They will try to postpone the discussion of the fate of the occupied territories in order to focus first of all on ensuring a stable cease-fire, the publication emphasizes. Share

Does Turkey's "peace plan" stand a chance of survival?

The authors of the publication assume that Turkey's proposal may be supported by some of Ukraine's partners, who are concerned that Ukraine's full membership in NATO may provoke Russian aggression against EU countries.

Erdogan has intelligence that Ukraine could lose much more territory in the next few months if the fighting does not stop.

Therefore, the Turkish leader hopes that he will be able to convince Zelensky to take part in the peace talks in Istanbul.