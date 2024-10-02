We are next. Erdogan predicts an attack on Turkey

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan began to claim that after military operations in the Palestinian territories and in Lebanon, Israel could attack Turkey.
Points of attention
- Erdogan warns of a possible attack on Turkey, but without any evidence.
- Iran fired hundreds of missiles towards Israel, provoking an escalation of the conflict in the region.
- Israel has promised to retaliate against Tehran, but has not revealed how it will happen.
Erdogan challenged Netanyahu
According to the Turkish president, Israel's actions may spread to other countries in the region and eventually reach his country.
In addition, the Turkish leader lashed out at those who advocate for his country and people to remain neutral in the face of escalation.
He did not stop there and even compared Benjamin Netanyahu with the dictator Adolf Hitler.
Iran's attack on Israel. What is important to know
It began in the evening of October 1 — Iran launched hundreds of rockets in the direction of Israel.
Interestingly, Tel Aviv knew about Tehran's intentions, but did not plan to launch a preemptive strike.
Despite this, Israel intends to attack Iran in return, but so far this has not happened.
Israeli authorities claim that Iran fired about 180 missiles. As a result of this airstrike, only one person died — in Gaza. A shot down missile fell directly on her.
According to the IDF statement, all Israeli civilians were in bomb shelters.
As of 22:00, the attack by Iran has ended, but it is not known what Tehran plans to do next. He has already managed to threaten the USA and warned them against interfering in the conflict.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-