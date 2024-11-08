Erdogan predicts an "easy" end to Russia's war against Ukraine
Erdogan predicts an "easy" end to Russia's war against Ukraine

Erdogan
Source:  Reuters

According to the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's war against Ukraine can be "easily ended" if the newly elected US President Donald Trump and his team undertake it.

  • Erdogan sees the possibility of a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine after Trump's return.
  • Turkey plans to join the search for a peaceful solution.
  • Hakan Fidan believes that the fatigue of Ukraine and the Russian Federation may lead to the emergence of a new situation at the front in 2025.

Erdogan believes that Trump will be able to sort things out quickly

According to the Turkish president, the efforts of Western leaders led by Donald Trump will have a lightning effect.

We can easily end this war if we see a Trump administration that approaches the issue with a solution perspective. More dialogue, diplomacy, agreements will open the door to peace, not weapons, bombs and conflicts.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of Turkey

According to him, official Ankara also intends to join the search for the best possible peaceful solution.

Erdogan also began to claim that it was his country that managed to bring both sides to the same table.

We have done it many times and we can do it again. This war must end now. We have focused our efforts on achieving peace and will continue to do so, the Turkish leader promised.

The situation on the battlefield may change soon

The head of Turkish diplomacy, Hakan Fidan, recently made such an unexpected prediction.

He also claims that the search for points of contact between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is currently underway.

According to Fidan, none of the countries is going to capitulate and give victory to the other.

The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine should be settled by a just solution, which should be found within the framework of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

In addition, he believes that fatigue on both sides may lead to the emergence of a "new situation" in 2025.

We will see this situation, — assured the head of Turkish diplomacy.

