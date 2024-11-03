A new situation. Turkey was intrigued by the forecast regarding the development of the Russian war against Ukraine

The head of Turkish diplomacy, Hakan Fidan, assumed the emergence of a "new situation" on the battlefield in Ukraine as early as 2025.
- The paradox of Turkey's position lies in condemning Russia's military actions in Ukraine, providing aid to Kyiv, but continuing economic cooperation with Moscow.
- Despite supporting Kyiv, Turkey has not joined international sanctions against Russia but is gradually tightening loopholes under pressure from the US.
- President Erdogan describes Turkey's relations with Russia as multidimensional, emphasizing the expansion of economic ties despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
In 2025, the situation at the front may change
According to the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the search for contact between Kyiv and Moscow is allegedly continuing.
The diplomat also added that none of the countries is going to capitulate and give victory to the other.
Fidan drew attention to the fact that Russia's war against Ukraine should be settled by a fair solution, which should be found within the framework of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
In addition, he believes that fatigue on both sides may lead to the emergence of a "new situation" in 2025.
He also reminded that official Ankara has "special relations with both sides", so it will listen to both of them "without hesitation".
What is the paradox of Turkey's position
It is important to understand that the team of the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine publicly condemned the military actions of the aggressor country.
In addition, official Ankara provided Kyiv with military and humanitarian aid.
Despite this, Turkey did not terminate economic cooperation with Russia and did not join the international sanctions against it.
However, under the pressure of the official Washington, it is gradually closing the loopholes for bypassing its own restrictions.
2 months ago, Recep Tayyip Erdogan called his country's relations with Russia multidimensional and noted that they will continue to expand.
