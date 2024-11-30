According to the Air Force command, air defense units shot down 8 drones of the criminal army of the Russian Federation out of 10 that the Russian occupiers tried to attack Ukraine with during the night.
What is known about the results of the air defense units of the Defense Forces
What is known about the consequences of drone attacks by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine
According to the information of Kherson OVA, the Russian occupiers attacked a taxi in Kherson with a drone.
According to OVA, women 35, 52 and 62 received explosive injuries and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen.
