Air defense forces shot down 8 UAVs of the Russian army during the night
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense units
According to the Air Force command, air defense units shot down 8 drones of the criminal army of the Russian Federation out of 10 that the Russian occupiers tried to attack Ukraine with during the night.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Air Defense Forces intercepted and shot down 8 drones of the Russian army during a night attack, out of 10 attempted attacks.
  • The intercepted drones included 'Shahed' type UAVs along with other unidentified Russian army drones.
  • The enemy drone attacks extended to various regions in Ukraine including Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson, resulting in injuries to civilians.
  • Kherson OVA reported that Russian military attacked public transport with drones in Kherson, leading to injuries of 4 individuals.
  • Stay updated on the ongoing conflict and the efforts of the Ukrainian defense forces to counter the Russian occupiers' drone attacks.

What is known about the results of the air defense units of the Defense Forces

The enemy attacked with 10 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation. As a result of anti-aircraft combat, eight enemy drones were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions. One unmanned aerial vehicle was lost in location, another flew to the occupied territory, representatives of the Air Force command say.

What is known about the consequences of drone attacks by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine

According to the information of Kherson OVA, the Russian occupiers attacked a taxi in Kherson with a drone.

In Kherson, the Russian military attacked public transport from a drone. The enemy dropped explosives on a minibus in the Dnipro district. 4 people were injured, says the message of Kherson OVA.

According to OVA, women 35, 52 and 62 received explosive injuries and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen.

A 59-year-old man was also wounded in the leg. All the victims were taken to the hospital for medical assistance, added representatives of the OVA.

