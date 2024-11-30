According to the Air Force command, air defense units shot down 8 drones of the criminal army of the Russian Federation out of 10 that the Russian occupiers tried to attack Ukraine with during the night.

What is known about the results of the air defense units of the Defense Forces

The enemy attacked with 10 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation. As a result of anti-aircraft combat, eight enemy drones were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions. One unmanned aerial vehicle was lost in location, another flew to the occupied territory, representatives of the Air Force command say. Share

What is known about the consequences of drone attacks by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine

According to the information of Kherson OVA, the Russian occupiers attacked a taxi in Kherson with a drone.

In Kherson, the Russian military attacked public transport from a drone. The enemy dropped explosives on a minibus in the Dnipro district. 4 people were injured, says the message of Kherson OVA. Share

According to OVA, women 35, 52 and 62 received explosive injuries and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen.