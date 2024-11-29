Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 88 Russian attack drones
Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 88 Russian attack drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The attack of Russia on Ukraine on November 29 - what is known
The aggressor country Russia has once again launched a massive attack on peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages. Air defense forces of Ukraine managed to eliminate most of the enemy targets.

  • The air defense forces of Ukraine used aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment to destroy 88 Russian attack drones.
  • Russia's attack resulted in damage to infrastructure and vehicles in several regions of Ukraine.
  • Anti-aircraft defense also worked in Kyiv.

The attack of Russia on Ukraine on November 29 — what is known

A new enemy air attack began at 18:30 on November 28. During it, the Russian army used 132 attack drones of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions — Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

In order to destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, air defense shot down 88 enemy drones in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Odesa regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

In addition, it is emphasized that 41 enemy drones were lost in location, quite possibly, against the background of active anti-aircraft missiles. Another drone returned to Russia.

As a result of the enemy attack, infrastructure, cars, private and multi-apartment buildings were damaged in several regions of Ukraine, and assistance is provided to the victims.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Details of the new Russian attack on Kyiv

In the evening of November 28, the Russian occupiers aimed attack drones at the territory of Ukraine. Air defense was working in the capital, there is damage.

This was announced by the Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, the Air Force, the KMVA and the State Emergency Service.

At 10:42 p.m., the military warned of enemy UAVs near the capital.

Air defense forces work on the right bank of the city. Stay in shelters! Vitaliy Klitschko said.

A little later, the mayor of Kyiv officially confirmed that in the Dnipro district, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the UAV, the exterior cladding of the polyclinic building caught fire.

Previously, there is damage in neighboring houses.

Dozens of drones attacked Russia — an oil depot is on fire in Rostov Oblast
Drone attack on Russia on November 29 - what is known
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 29, 2024
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. How Biden reacted
The White House
How Biden commented on the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 28

