The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed how its fighters used drones to destroy the positions and equipment of the Russian invaders on the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region during the week.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian intelligence used drones to effectively target and destroy enemy positions and equipment in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- The DIU successfully conducted reconnaissance missions and attacks on Russian occupiers, showcasing a remarkable display of drone technology.
- The video released by the press service of the State Government highlights the precision strikes and destruction of military equipment by Ukrainian scouts.
- In a recent operation in Crimea, DIU intelligence officers managed to strike against expensive Russian radar systems, further demonstrating their prowess in targeting key enemy assets.
- The ongoing efforts by Ukrainian scouts to safeguard the country's security and sovereignty by targeting enemy military facilities and equipment are commendable.
Dragon drone: DIU fires enemy positions in the Zaporizhzhia region
The relevant video clip was released by the press service of the State Government.
The video shows the results of a week's combat work of scouts in the areas of the front line in the Zaporizhia region: the destruction of enemy military equipment, jewelry drops in places where the occupiers gather.
And also — a good "drone-dragon" that incinerates the Moscow evil spirits, their laches and creeps in Ukrainian forest strips.
What is known about the new successful GUR operation
On November 29, 2024, as a result of the GUR operation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Crimea, successful strikes were made against expensive Russian radar systems.
This time, Ukrainian scouts managed to impress:
"Kasta-2e2" radar — 1 pc.
"Podlet" radar — 2 pcs.
The Main Directorate of Intelligence draws attention to the fact that fire work on the military facilities of the Russian occupiers continues.
In addition, it is emphasized that on November 28, 2024, intelligence officers destroyed the Russian Podlyot radar complex in Crimea, worth 5 million dollars.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-