The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed how its fighters used drones to destroy the positions and equipment of the Russian invaders on the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region during the week.

Dragon drone: DIU fires enemy positions in the Zaporizhzhia region

The relevant video clip was released by the press service of the State Government.

The video shows the results of a week's combat work of scouts in the areas of the front line in the Zaporizhia region: the destruction of enemy military equipment, jewelry drops in places where the occupiers gather.

And also — a good "drone-dragon" that incinerates the Moscow evil spirits, their laches and creeps in Ukrainian forest strips.

What is known about the new successful GUR operation

On November 29, 2024, as a result of the GUR operation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Crimea, successful strikes were made against expensive Russian radar systems.

This time, Ukrainian scouts managed to impress:

"Kasta-2e2" radar — 1 pc.

"Podlet" radar — 2 pcs.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence draws attention to the fact that fire work on the military facilities of the Russian occupiers continues.