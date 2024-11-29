The ratio is 1 to 10,000. DIU showed the destruction of the Russian radar

The Main Directorate of Intelligence demonstrated the process of destroying the expensive radar complex of the Russian army - "Zoopark".
Points of attention
- For a new successful operation, 4 long-range FPV drones, worth 100 thousand hryvnias, were used.
- It is important to understand that the destroyed enemy complex is worth 1 billion hryvnias.
- Learn more about the new crazy losses of the Russian army.
DIU showed its new successes at the front
According to Ukrainian scouts, fighters of the "Kryla" unit, which is part of the active operations department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, discovered and struck the "Zoopark" radar complex of the Russian army.
It is important to understand that the cost of such a complex is roughly 1 billion hryvnias.
In addition, it is emphasized that the intelligence officers used four long-range FPV drones worth 100,000 hryvnias to destroy the Russian Zoo.
Losses of the Russian army as of November 29, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.11.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 738,660 (+2,030) people,
tanks — 9,458 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,339 (+33) units,
artillery systems — 20,886 (+34) units,
RSZV — 1,255 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,006 (+1) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,750 (+89) units,
cruise missiles — 2,851 (+86),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,272 (+86) units,
special equipment — 3,700 (+3) units.
More on the topic
