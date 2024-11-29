The ratio is 1 to 10,000. DIU showed the destruction of the Russian radar
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The ratio is 1 to 10,000. DIU showed the destruction of the Russian radar

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU showed its new successes at the front
Читати українською

The Main Directorate of Intelligence demonstrated the process of destroying the expensive radar complex of the Russian army - "Zoopark".

Points of attention

  • For a new successful operation, 4 long-range FPV drones, worth 100 thousand hryvnias, were used.
  • It is important to understand that the destroyed enemy complex is worth 1 billion hryvnias.
  • Learn more about the new crazy losses of the Russian army.

DIU showed its new successes at the front

According to Ukrainian scouts, fighters of the "Kryla" unit, which is part of the active operations department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, discovered and struck the "Zoopark" radar complex of the Russian army.

It is important to understand that the cost of such a complex is roughly 1 billion hryvnias.

In addition, it is emphasized that the intelligence officers used four long-range FPV drones worth 100,000 hryvnias to destroy the Russian Zoo.

The ratio is 1:10,000. We continue the fight! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasized the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 29, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.11.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 738,660 (+2,030) people,

  • tanks — 9,458 (+8) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,339 (+33) units,

  • artillery systems — 20,886 (+34) units,

  • RSZV — 1,255 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 1,006 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,750 (+89) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,851 (+86),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,272 (+86) units,

  • special equipment — 3,700 (+3) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This will be in Putin's hands. The ex-president of Poland issued a warning to Ukraine
What is wrong with the war freeze scenario
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How to stop Russia's war against Ukraine — Merkel voiced her proposal
Merkel made a new statement about the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov reacted for the first time to rumors about his own dismissal
Budanov denied the loud rumors spread by the Russian Federation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?