Benefactors handed over medevacs to DIU. It was consecrated by Metropolitan Epiphanius

Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphany, consecrated an ambulance that was handed over for the needs of the medical service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Metropolitan Epiphany consecrated the medevac for the DIU
On November 26, Metropolitan Epiphany of Kyiv and All Ukraine consecrated and handed over a specialized ambulance, which was purchased with the help of benefactors, to the medical service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Military Academy in the courtyard of the St. Michael Golden-Top Monastery.
The medical evacuation vehicle was provided to the scouts with the assistance of the military chaplaincy service of the DIU and the "Open Eyes" charitable foundation.
Chaplains Archpriest Kostyantyn Kholodov and Archpriest Volodymyr Romanyshin and employees of the Medical Service of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church prayed together with the Primate of the Autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
After the consecration, His Beatitude thanked the defenders of Ukraine and benefactors and wished them speed and God's help.
How was the operation "GUR-KIT" on Zmiiny Island
The fighters of the "Timur Special Unit" of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine decided to do an important thing. They evacuated 15 cats during a patrol on Zmiiny Island.
As informed by DIU, the cats were carefully brought to Sirius, one of the largest animal shelters in Ukraine, and the rescue operation took place with the support of the MacPaw Foundation.
After the adaptation of the cats rescued from the famous Snake, anyone willing will have the opportunity to shelter one of them and take care of them at the Sirius shelter, which directly deals with adoption.
