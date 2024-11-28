Benefactors handed over medevacs to DIU. It was consecrated by Metropolitan Epiphanius

Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphany, consecrated an ambulance that was handed over for the needs of the medical service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Metropolitan Epiphany consecrated the medevac for the DIU

On November 26, Metropolitan Epiphany of Kyiv and All Ukraine consecrated and handed over a specialized ambulance, which was purchased with the help of benefactors, to the medical service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Military Academy in the courtyard of the St. Michael Golden-Top Monastery.

The medical evacuation vehicle was provided to the scouts with the assistance of the military chaplaincy service of the DIU and the "Open Eyes" charitable foundation.

Medevak for DIU

Chaplains Archpriest Kostyantyn Kholodov and Archpriest Volodymyr Romanyshin and employees of the Medical Service of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church prayed together with the Primate of the Autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

After the consecration, His Beatitude thanked the defenders of Ukraine and benefactors and wished them speed and God's help.

We pray and ask God that this car better not have a reason to use it. So that there were fewer wounded, fewer dead, so that our brave soldiers-reconnaissancemen served the Fatherland well, said Father Kostyantyn Kholodov, head of the military chaplaincy service of the DIU. Share

