The fighters of the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine decided to do an important thing. They evacuated 15 cats during patrolling on Zmiiny Island.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers from the HUR of the Ministry of Defense rescued 15 cats during the "GUR-KIT" operation on Zmiiny Island.
- The cats were evacuated to the "Sirius" shelter with the support of the MacPaw Foundation for further adoption.
- This operation became another activity of Ukrainian soldiers to save animals during the war.
- Ukrainian soldiers regularly find rescue animals during combat operations.
- Support the shelter "Sirius" and its activities that help save and find a new home for homeless animals.
How was the "GUR-KIT" operation on Zmiiny Island
As reported in GUR, the cats were carefully brought to Sirius, one of the largest animal shelters in Ukraine, and the rescue operation took place with the support of the MacPaw Foundation.
After the adaptation of the cats rescued from the famous Snake, anyone willing will have the opportunity to shelter one of them and take care of them at the Sirius shelter, which directly deals with adoption.
It is not the first time that Ukrainian fighters have saved animals during war
By the way, soldiers of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian charitable foundations are not the first to rescue animals during war.
In particular, during a combat operation in the Kharkiv region this year, servicemen of the 92nd OShbr discovered hungry owlets locked in a cage in a destroyed house.
And in April 2022, after the de-occupation of Kyiv region, MacPaw Foundation volunteers were the first to bring food and everything necessary for animal care to the Sirius shelter.