Operation "HUR-KIT". Ukrainian scouts evacuated the kittens from Zmiiny Island

The fighters of the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine decided to do an important thing. They evacuated 15 cats during patrolling on Zmiiny Island.

How was the "GUR-KIT" operation on Zmiiny Island

As reported in GUR, the cats were carefully brought to Sirius, one of the largest animal shelters in Ukraine, and the rescue operation took place with the support of the MacPaw Foundation.

After the adaptation of the cats rescued from the famous Snake, anyone willing will have the opportunity to shelter one of them and take care of them at the Sirius shelter, which directly deals with adoption.

It is not the first time that Ukrainian fighters have saved animals during war

By the way, soldiers of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian charitable foundations are not the first to rescue animals during war.

In particular, during a combat operation in the Kharkiv region this year, servicemen of the 92nd OShbr discovered hungry owlets locked in a cage in a destroyed house.

The birds were rescued and handed over to the custody of Kyryl Budanov, head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Ukraine. The head of the special service is known to love animals: he has cats Gunter and Snake, a frog Petro and canaries. Share

And in April 2022, after the de-occupation of Kyiv region, MacPaw Foundation volunteers were the first to bring food and everything necessary for animal care to the Sirius shelter.