A special time. Tusk hinted at significant events for Ukraine in 2025

The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, announced that significant events regarding the war and the return of peace to Ukraine may take place during his country's presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Tusk hinted at the end of Russia's war against Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Poland unexpectedly announced that his country's six-month presidency of the EU Council, which will begin on January 1, 2025, will be special, as it "falls on a special time."

Our priorities are not routine. We are waiting for possibly significant events regarding war and peace to the east of our border (that is, in Ukraine — ed.). What awaits us — and this is the task of the Polish presidency — is a deep adjustment of some European priorities. Some of them are already slowly maturing for this. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

In addition, he made it clear that the near future will also be the moment when "we will have to say loudly to Europe" that "the time has come for a complete awakening."

Tusk called for the improvement of the European Union

According to the head of the Polish government, the European Union should eventually become an organism capable of "political offensive" and not just survival.

We will be very determined to ensure that Europe thinks in Polish in many issues, — added Donald Tusk.

He also drew attention to the fact that the priority of the Polish presidency will be security, not only in the military dimension, but also in the fields of energy, food and health care.

According to Tusk, a detailed calendar of events, the logo of the Polish presidency and a website dedicated to it should be presented in 2 weeks.

After Poland, the six-month presidency of the Council of the EU will pass to Denmark.