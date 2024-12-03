A special time. Tusk hinted at significant events for Ukraine in 2025

The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, announced that significant events regarding the war and the return of peace to Ukraine may take place during his country's presidency of the Council of the European Union.
Points of attention
- Tusk hinted that hostilities in Ukraine may stop as early as next year.
- The politician also promised a deep adjustment of European priorities and called for a political offensive.
- The priorities of the Polish presidency will be security, energy, food and health care both in the military dimension and at other levels.
Tusk hinted at the end of Russia's war against Ukraine
The Prime Minister of Poland unexpectedly announced that his country's six-month presidency of the EU Council, which will begin on January 1, 2025, will be special, as it "falls on a special time."
In addition, he made it clear that the near future will also be the moment when "we will have to say loudly to Europe" that "the time has come for a complete awakening."
Tusk called for the improvement of the European Union
According to the head of the Polish government, the European Union should eventually become an organism capable of "political offensive" and not just survival.
He also drew attention to the fact that the priority of the Polish presidency will be security, not only in the military dimension, but also in the fields of energy, food and health care.
According to Tusk, a detailed calendar of events, the logo of the Polish presidency and a website dedicated to it should be presented in 2 weeks.
After Poland, the six-month presidency of the Council of the EU will pass to Denmark.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-