In the US, Biden's "express plan" for Ukraine was described

American leader Joe Biden plans to significantly increase aid to Ukraine and advance the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas during the last two months of his presidency.

What did Biden have in mind

Jake Sullivan, the president's adviser on national security, made a new statement on this matter.

He drew attention to the fact that the new administration of Donald Trump will have its own policy and approach to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Against this background, Joe Biden's team must make sure that Ukraine will be "in the best possible position":

We will do everything in our power during these 50 days to provide Ukraine with all possible tools to strengthen its position on the battlefield, so that it is stronger at the negotiating table. The President has tasked me with overseeing a major increase in military hardware so that we spend every dollar Congress has appropriated by the time he leaves office. Jake Sullivan National Security Advisor to the President, Jake Sullivan

Will nuclear weapons be returned to Ukraine?

According to Jake Sullivan, the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine, which it voluntarily gave up in the early 1990s, is currently not considered as one of the possible solutions to support Kyiv.

Journalists asked him to respond to an article in The New York Times, which reported that some members of Joe Biden's team allowed the opportunity to "return to Ukraine the nuclear weapons that were removed from it after the collapse of the Soviet Union."

This is not considered. No, we provide Ukraine with various conventional forces and means so that it can effectively defend itself and repel the Russians, not nuclear forces and means, he said. Share

Sullivan also emphasized that the current leadership of the White House will do everything possible to give Kyiv "all possible tools to strengthen its position on the battlefield.