According to American leader Joe Biden, the United States has already deployed about 80,000 of its troops on the territory of European NATO members to deter Russian aggression.
Points of attention
- The United States is ready for a war with the Russian Federation, if it does start.
- The White House has developed a strategy to strengthen Ukraine's military position through the provision of weapons, military equipment and new sanctions against the Russian Federation.
- On December 5, secret talks took place between the US national security adviser and the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
The USA is ready for war with the Russian Federation if necessary
This is stated in the letter of the head of the White House to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate regarding the report on military powers.
It clearly states that "the United States continues to work with partners around the world in support of counterterrorism efforts."
In addition, it is emphasized that about 80,000 US troops are based in European NATO countries.
What the US secretly promised Ukraine
According to journalists, the White House has already developed a strategy to strengthen Ukraine's military position.
The mass media claim that it is primarily about the "avalanche-like" provision of weapons and military equipment, as well as new large-scale sanctions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
On December 5, national security adviser Jake Sullivan held new secret talks with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.
According to insiders, they lasted more than an hour.
During this meeting, Sullivan promised to provide Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of additional artillery shells, thousands of rockets and hundreds of armored vehicles by mid-January.
