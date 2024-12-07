According to American leader Joe Biden, the United States has already deployed about 80,000 of its troops on the territory of European NATO members to deter Russian aggression.

The USA is ready for war with the Russian Federation if necessary

This is stated in the letter of the head of the White House to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate regarding the report on military powers.

It clearly states that "the United States continues to work with partners around the world in support of counterterrorism efforts."

In this context, the United States has deployed forces to conduct anti-terrorist operations, as well as to advise, assist and accompany the security forces of certain foreign partners in anti-terrorist operations, the letter says. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that about 80,000 US troops are based in European NATO countries.

Approximately 80,000 members of the United States Armed Forces are assigned or deployed to NATO countries in Europe, including to reassure our allies and deter further Russian aggression. Joe Biden President of the USA

What the US secretly promised Ukraine

According to journalists, the White House has already developed a strategy to strengthen Ukraine's military position.

The mass media claim that it is primarily about the "avalanche-like" provision of weapons and military equipment, as well as new large-scale sanctions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

On December 5, national security adviser Jake Sullivan held new secret talks with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

According to insiders, they lasted more than an hour.