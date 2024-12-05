Gerasimov called the head of the US army after the Russian strike "Oreshnyk" on Ukraine

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, General Valery Gerasimov, had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Charles Brown. One of the topics of discussion was the Russian Oreshnik missile attack on Ukraine.

What Gerasimov talked about with Charles Brown

As the publication notes, the conversation took place on November 27, six days after the rocket attack on the city of Dnipro.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called this strike a response to Ukraine's use of American ATACMS missiles to hit targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. In his statement, Putin also noted that Russia reserves the right to strike countries that supply weapons to Ukraine.

During the conversation, Gerasimov emphasized that the launch of the Oreshnik missile, which is a medium-range ballistic missile, was planned in advance and was not related to attacks on Russian territory.

According to ABC News, Gerasimov initiated the call to warn of an upcoming hypersonic missile test in the eastern Mediterranean. He urged US naval forces to avoid being in the target area for security reasons. Share

General Brown's representative, Captain Jeril Dorsey, said that at Gerasimov's request, the American general agreed not to disclose the fact of the conversation until its conclusion. In addition, the parties discussed global and regional security issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

Russian rocket "Oreshnik". What is known about her

What is important to understand is that not only Ukrainian, but also foreign media came to the conclusion that in reality "Oreshnik" is not a fundamentally new weapon.

According to the data of the US Ministry of Defense, it is actually a medium-range missile developed on the basis of the intercontinental missile RS-26 "Rubizh".

Photos are open sources

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine reported on November 22 that "Oreshnik" is the code name of the "Kedr" missile project, developed on the basis of the "Yars" ICBM.

According to the head of the GUR, Lieutenant General Kyryl Budanov, the development of "Kedra" has been ongoing since 2018-2019.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the flight time of this Russian missile from the moment of launch in the Astrakhan region to the impact in the city of Dnipro was 15 minutes.

In addition, it is emphasized that six combat units were installed on the missile: each one is equipped with six sub-munitions. The speed on the final part of the trajectory is more than Mach 11.

The GUR draws attention to the fact that several enterprises of the enemy military industry are involved in the development of the Kedr mobile missile complex: