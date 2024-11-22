Strike of the Russia on the Dnipro. Putin again cynically boasted about the successful "testing" of the Oreshnik missile

The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, once again announced the "successful test" of the Oreshnik medium-range missile, referring to the Russian attack on the "Pivdenmash" in the Dnipro. According to him, the Russian Federation has several other similar systems and the tests will continue.

Putin threatens Europe with a "unique" "Oreshnik"

According to the dictator of the Russian Federation, the weapon system, which was tested on November 21, is another reliable guarantor of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Russia.

As we know, no one in the world has such a weapon yet. Yes, sooner or later it will appear in other leading countries as well, — Putin lies cynically.

Putin spoke about this in the evening of November 22 at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Military Industry and the developers of Russian missile weapons.

Putin stated that the tests of the Oreshnik complex were successful and that Russia has a stockpile of these systems. Share

The ruler of the Russian Federation also said that the occupiers will continue testing Oreshnik.

According to him, "Oreshnik" is not a modernization of the old Soviet systems, but "it is the result of the work of specialists from the new Russia."

Putin once again boasted that the Oreshnik system, when used on a mass scale, "will be comparable to a strategic weapon" and that there is currently no countermeasure to this weapon.

At this meeting, the occupiers stated that "Oreshnik" can hit targets throughout Europe and offered to adopt the complex for use by the Russian army. Putin agreed.

The Russian Oreshnik system: what is known

According to the Air Force, during the missile attack on the city of Dnipro on November 21, the Russian Federation used an intercontinental ballistic missile. It could be the "Rubezh" missile, which is a potential carrier of a nuclear charge.

Two Western officials told Reuters that preliminary data did not confirm the use of ICBMs by Russia. Share

In his address on November 21, Putin actually confirmed the US data, saying that during the morning attack on the Dnipro, the Russians used an Oreshnik medium-range missile.

The United States officially confirmed that Russia struck the Dnipro on the morning of November 21 with a ballistic missile that was based on the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, on November 21, the aggressor state Russia struck the territory of Ukraine, using a ballistic missile, probably from the Kedr missile complex.