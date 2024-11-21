A cynical violation of the UN Charter — Zelensky reacted to Putin's statement

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the statement of the illegitimate President of Russia, Volodymyr Putin. Zelenskyi noted that by acknowledging the fact of using a new ballistic missile over the Dnipro, Putin escalated the war for the second time this year and violated the UN Charter.

Today, Putin admitted that he has already taken the second step this year to escalate, to the expansion of this war. A new ballistic missile was used. Putin hit our city of Dnipro, one of the largest cities in Ukraine. This is an obvious and serious increase in the scale and brutality of this war, a cynical violation of the UN Charter by Russia. And I emphasize: this is Russia's second step towards escalation in a year.

Zelensky called the first such step the involvement of North Korea in the war against Ukraine — a contingent of at least 11,000 soldiers.

Putin has taken both of these steps, ignoring everyone in the world who is calling for the war not to expand. He does not care about what China, Brazil, European countries, America, all other countries of the world are calling for. Putin is the only one who started this war — a completely unprovoked war — and who is doing everything to keep the war going. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Today's ballistic missile against Ukraine, according to Zelensky, is another proof that Russia definitely does not want peace. And Putin is lying when he says that the alleged use of long-range weapons by Ukraine was some new step of ours.

This is not the first time we have used this weapon. And we have a full right to this according to the norms of international law; our right to self-defense is the same as that of any other nation. And when Russian missiles hit our cities, when Ukraine is attacked every night by Iranian "shaheds", when a contingent from North Korea is deployed on our border, Putin not only prolongs the war — he simply spits every time in the face of those in the world who really wants the restoration of peace. Share

Zelensky called on the world to react to today's brutal attack.

Now there is no strong reaction from the world. Putin is very sensitive to this. He is checking you, dear partners. It is obvious to everyone who is the sole culprit of this war, who started this war on February 24 and invests all his resources in ensuring that the war continues. It must be stopped. If there is no strong reaction to Russia's actions, then they see that it is possible. This is what Putin is doing.

The President of Ukraine is sure that it is necessary for Putin to feel the cost of his sick ambitions.

We must react. You have to press. It is necessary to force Russia to real peace, which is possible only through force. Otherwise, there will be endless Russian strikes, threats and destabilization, and not only against Ukraine. True peace is worth working for. It is necessary to act. Thanks to everyone who helps! Glory to Ukraine!

The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin

Putin cynically admitted to the strike of the Oreshnyk ICBM on the Dnipro

According to the dictator, Russia allegedly launched a combined attack on a Ukrainian defense facility in response to strikes by American and British weapons on Russia.

Russia's latest medium-range missile system was tested in combat conditions. In this case, with non-nuclear equipment of the rocket. Share

Putin said that this was allegedly a response to the permission of Ukraine's Western partners to strike on the territory of the Russian Federation. He traditionally boastfully stated that the world supposedly has no means of countering the Russian Oreshnik missiles.