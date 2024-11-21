Zelensky confirmed the attack of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro by intercontinental ballistics

On November 21, the Russian army used an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine for the first time. All characteristics of the missile belong to the intercontinental ballistic missile.

Zelensky reacted to the Russian attack on the Dnipro with intercontinental ballistics

On November 21, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Dignity and Freedom — it commemorates two Ukrainian revolutions, honors what Ukrainians really are. Today, our crazy neighbor once again showed what he really is and how he despises dignity, freedom, and people's lives in general. And how afraid he is. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

As the President of Ukraine noted, currently the enemy continues to look for missiles all over the world to use them against Ukraine. Today, the enemy used an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

All characteristics — speed, height — of an intercontinental ballistic missile . Examinations are now underway. It is obvious that Putin (Vladimir Putin, dictator, — ed.) uses Ukraine as a training ground. It is obvious that Putin is afraid when there is simply a normal life around him. When people just have dignity. When the country simply wants to be and has the right to be independent, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said. Share

The Russian army attacked Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time

As noted, the Russian Federation first used an intercontinental ballistic missile for an attack, probably the RS-26 "Rubezh".

Its mass is 40-50 tons and it is intended primarily for the delivery of nuclear charges.

According to open sources, the PC-26 "Rubezh" can hit targets at a distance of up to 6,000 kilometers. This is a mobile ground-based complex, and depending on the launch site, the rocket can reach, for example, Kyiv in 8-10 minutes.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces reported that an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, an Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile from a MiG-31K fighter jet was launched from the Tambov region, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area — Volgograd region).

It is currently known that an industrial enterprise was damaged in Dnipro and two fires broke out in the city.

It is also known that the Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled in Dnipro was damaged. In particular, the boiler room was destroyed, the windows were broken.

In addition, an industrial enterprise and two private houses were damaged.