Zelensky confirmed the attack of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro by intercontinental ballistics

On November 21, the Russian army used an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine for the first time. All characteristics of the missile belong to the intercontinental ballistic missile.
Points of attention
- The Russian army used an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine for the first time, infrastructure damage was recorded and people were injured.
- The enemy, looking for new missiles, uses Ukraine as a testing ground, demonstrating an aggressive attitude towards the neighboring country.
- The Russian Federation used the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile for the attack, capable of reaching a target at a distance of up to 6,000 km.
Zelensky reacted to the Russian attack on the Dnipro with intercontinental ballistics
As the President of Ukraine noted, currently the enemy continues to look for missiles all over the world to use them against Ukraine. Today, the enemy used an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.
The Russian army attacked Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time
As noted, the Russian Federation first used an intercontinental ballistic missile for an attack, probably the RS-26 "Rubezh".
Its mass is 40-50 tons and it is intended primarily for the delivery of nuclear charges.
According to open sources, the PC-26 "Rubezh" can hit targets at a distance of up to 6,000 kilometers. This is a mobile ground-based complex, and depending on the launch site, the rocket can reach, for example, Kyiv in 8-10 minutes.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces reported that an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, an Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile from a MiG-31K fighter jet was launched from the Tambov region, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area — Volgograd region).
It is currently known that an industrial enterprise was damaged in Dnipro and two fires broke out in the city.
It is also known that the Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled in Dnipro was damaged. In particular, the boiler room was destroyed, the windows were broken.
In addition, an industrial enterprise and two private houses were damaged.
Previously, two people were injured. The 57-year-old man was treated on the spot. A 42-year-old woman was hospitalized.
