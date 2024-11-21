The strike of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro with an intercontinental ballistic missile — a video of the attack appeared

During the attack on the Dnipro on November 21, the Russian occupiers used an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time. The main purpose of the rocket is to deliver nuclear charges.

As noted, the Russian Federation first used an intercontinental ballistic missile for an attack, probably the RS-26 "Rubezh".

Its mass is 40-50 tons and it is intended primarily for the delivery of nuclear charges.

According to open sources, the PC-26 "Rubezh" can hit targets at a distance of up to 6,000 kilometers. This is a mobile ground-based complex, and depending on the launch site, the rocket can reach, for example, Kyiv in 8-10 minutes.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces reported that an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, an Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile from a MiG-31K fighter jet was launched from the Tambov region, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area — Volgograd region).

The peculiarity of the missile is that it consists of four controlled combat units that can be separated. During descent, the missile maneuvers, thus becoming more resistant to modern anti-missile defense systems.

What is known about the consequences of the strike of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro with an intercontinental ballistic missile

From early morning, the aggressor massively attacked the region. Information about the consequences is being clarified. For now, it is known about the damage to an industrial enterprise in Dnipro. There were also two fires in the city, said Serhiy Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Share

Photo - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Sergey Lysak stressed that the threat to the city still persists and called on residents to stay in a safe place until the air raid warning is sounded.

It is also known that the Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled in Dnipro was damaged. In particular, the boiler room was destroyed, the windows were broken.

In addition, an industrial enterprise and two private houses were damaged.