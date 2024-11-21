The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih - there is destruction in the city, more than 10 people were injured

On November 21, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary data, 13 people were injured, including two children.

What is known about the shelling of Kryvyi Rih by the Russian Federation

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration Serhii Lysak first reported, it was known about two victims. This is a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. They are in the hospital in a moderate condition.

It is also reported that the administrative building was partially destroyed, and two residential two-story buildings were damaged.

A little later, the number of wounded in Kryvyi Rih increased sharply — up to 13 people.

Photo — t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Now we know about 13 wounded, two of them children, two adults in serious condition. Necessary medical assistance is provided to everyone, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council. Share

According to him, the occupiers hit the administrative building with a rocket.

Photo — t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

An emergency rescue operation has been launched. All operative and utility services work on site. According to preliminary information, about 10 residential buildings were also damaged.

Around 11:40 it became known that the number of injured in Kryvyi Rih had increased to 15 people.

15 injured in Kryvyi Rih. Among them are two teenagers. A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized. Another 16-year-old boy was helped on the spot, Lysak said. Share

In total, according to his data, 9 people were hospitalized.