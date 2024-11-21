The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih - there is destruction in the city, more than 10 people were injured

On November 21, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary data, 13 people were injured, including two children.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, as a result of which more than 10 people, including children, were injured.
- According to preliminary data, as a result of shelling, the administration building was partially destroyed and several residential buildings were damaged.
- Necessary medical assistance was provided and an emergency rescue operation was started, in which all operative and communal services participate.
- According to the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, the situation at the scene is tense, and rescue operations are ongoing.
- The number of wounded continues to grow, rescue services are actively working to provide assistance to the victims of the attack on Kryvyi Rih.
What is known about the shelling of Kryvyi Rih by the Russian Federation
As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration Serhii Lysak first reported, it was known about two victims. This is a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. They are in the hospital in a moderate condition.
It is also reported that the administrative building was partially destroyed, and two residential two-story buildings were damaged.
A little later, the number of wounded in Kryvyi Rih increased sharply — up to 13 people.
According to him, the occupiers hit the administrative building with a rocket.
An emergency rescue operation has been launched. All operative and utility services work on site. According to preliminary information, about 10 residential buildings were also damaged.
Around 11:40 it became known that the number of injured in Kryvyi Rih had increased to 15 people.
In total, according to his data, 9 people were hospitalized.
