The Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih — the bodies of 3 children were recovered from the rubble

The bodies of three children were recovered from the rubble of a residential building that was hit by a rocket on November 11. So far, the number of dead as a result of the attack has increased to 4 people.
Points of attention
- As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, four people were killed, among them three children from the same family.
- The bodies of 10-year-old Danilo, two-year-old Demid and two-month-old Ulyana were found under the rubble. Only the father of the family remained alive.
- 14 victims, including two children, were evacuated to the hospital. The condition of one of the boys is moderate.
- Russian occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics, destroying a building and damaging several apartments.
Russia killed three children in Kryvyi Rih
As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, said at first, the bodies of two children were recovered from the rubble of the Kryvyi Rih building.
Later, the head of the OVA reported that the body of a third child was found under the rubble — she was not even a year old.
All the dead are members of the same family. This is Olena Kulyk and her three children — 10-year-old Danylo, two-year-old Demid, and two-month-old Ulyana. Only the father of the family, Maxim, remained alive.
According to the latest data from the State Emergency Service, 14 people were injured during the attack, including two children.
The Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics
Russian occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics on November 11, hitting a five-story building.
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, the apartments from the first to the fifth floor of one of the entrances were destroyed in the high-rise building.
Later, OVA reported that two children were injured in Kryvyi Rih.
