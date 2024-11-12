The Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih — the bodies of 3 children were recovered from the rubble

The bodies of three children were recovered from the rubble of a residential building that was hit by a rocket on November 11. So far, the number of dead as a result of the attack has increased to 4 people.

Russia killed three children in Kryvyi Rih

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, said at first, the bodies of two children were recovered from the rubble of the Kryvyi Rih building.

Later, the head of the OVA reported that the body of a third child was found under the rubble — she was not even a year old.

In total, during yesterday's attack on Kryvyi Rih, the Russians killed four people. A terrible tragedy. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The search and rescue operation has been completed, Lysak concluded. Share

All the dead are members of the same family. This is Olena Kulyk and her three children — 10-year-old Danylo, two-year-old Demid, and two-month-old Ulyana. Only the father of the family, Maxim, remained alive.

According to the latest data from the State Emergency Service, 14 people were injured during the attack, including two children.

The Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics

Russian occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics on November 11, hitting a five-story building.

"High-precision" creatures hit a high-rise building with ballistics with a direct hit. An emergency rescue operation is underway... There are wounded people who have already been evacuated to the hospital, Vilkul said. Share

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, the apartments from the first to the fifth floor of one of the entrances were destroyed in the high-rise building.

Later, OVA reported that two children were injured in Kryvyi Rih.