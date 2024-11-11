The Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics — they hit a high-rise building, there are wounded

Russian occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics on November 11, hitting a five-story building. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, and there may be people under the rubble.
- The Russians hit a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile, resulting in casualties and injuries.
- In total, eight people are currently known to have been injured as a result of this tragic attack.
- As a result of the attack, air defense forces shot down 39 enemy UAVs and two missiles that were trying to attack Ukraine.
- Russian enemies attacked with guided air missiles and drones, trying to harm the civilian population.
The Russian army once again attacked civilians in Kryvyi Rih
As Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported, the Russians hit a high-rise building with ballistics with a direct hit.
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, the apartments from the first to the fifth floor of one of the entrances were destroyed in the high-rise building.
There may be people under the rubble. Four people were injured as a result of the shelling. One person is hospitalized. The rest were given help on the spot.
Later, OVA reported that two children were injured in Kryvyi Rih.
So far, eight people have been injured as a result of the attack.
Air defense forces shot down 39 "shaheeds" and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of November 11 (from 20:00 on November 10), the enemy attacked with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region, 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions , Orel, Bryansk — Russian Federation.
As of 09:30, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 39 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were downed in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.
30 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, another 3 Russian UAVs left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Belarus and the temporarily occupied territory.
