The Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics — they hit a high-rise building, there are wounded

Russian occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics on November 11, hitting a five-story building. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, and there may be people under the rubble.

The Russian army once again attacked civilians in Kryvyi Rih

As Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported, the Russians hit a high-rise building with ballistics with a direct hit.

"High-precision" creatures hit a high-rise building with ballistics with a direct hit. An emergency rescue operation is underway... There are wounded people who have already been evacuated to the hospital, Vilkul said. Share

Photo — DSNS

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, the apartments from the first to the fifth floor of one of the entrances were destroyed in the high-rise building.

There may be people under the rubble. Four people were injured as a result of the shelling. One person is hospitalized. The rest were given help on the spot.

Later, OVA reported that two children were injured in Kryvyi Rih.

A 10-year-old girl was treated on the spot. An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized in a moderate condition. In total, there are currently six victims, the report says. Share

So far, eight people have been injured as a result of the attack.

Air defense forces shot down 39 "shaheeds" and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 11 (from 20:00 on November 10), the enemy attacked with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region, 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions , Orel, Bryansk — Russian Federation.

As of 09:30, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 39 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were downed in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.

30 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, another 3 Russian UAVs left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Belarus and the temporarily occupied territory.