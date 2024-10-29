The Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih — the number of wounded has increased

In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army on the night of October 29 has increased. Currently, 14 people are known to be injured, 10 of them are hospitalized.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Kryvyi Rih

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported, 14 people were injured as a result of a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. 10 of them are hospitalized. One injured person is in serious condition.

The rest are in moderate condition. Unfortunately, the attack ended the life of a 39-year-old man. Share

It is reported that rescuers extinguished the fire that broke out at the scene of the attack. The occupiers damaged 11 apartment buildings, a clinic, a school, and an administrative building. 12 garages were destroyed and another 10 were damaged. Caught a gas pipeline.

Also, on the night of October 29, the invaders attacked Nikopol region with "Hail", artillery and kamikaze drones.

They hit the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovska, Mirivska, and Chervonogrigorivska. As a result of the shelling, infrastructure, a gas station, a private house, and a gas pipeline were damaged. People survived.

On the morning of October 29, rescuers announced the completion of emergency rescue operations after the missile strike.

According to their data, 1 person died and 14 were injured as a result of the attack. Also, employees of the State Emergency Service rescued 5 people and extinguished the fire on an area of ​​500 square meters. Occupants damaged more than 10 houses and destroyed 12 garages.

The Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Kharkiv

At night, the Russians struck the private sector in Kharkiv's Osnovyansk district.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, as a result of the impact, one house was completely destroyed, another 19 buildings and 4 cars were partially damaged.

The fire was extinguished promptly. The bodies of 4 dead people — two women and two men — were retrieved from the rubble.

According to the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, the Russian occupiers targeted a house in Kharkiv with a hybrid missile "Grim-E1".

The Grim-E1 is a hybrid of a guided aerial bomb and a missile.