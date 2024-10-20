The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics — 17 people were injured

In the evening of October 19, Russian troops launched ballistic attacks on Kryvyi Rih. He was injured as a result of the shelling 17 people, of which 8 people are in the hospital.
The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih
Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (OVA), said that 14 of the 17 wounded people needed medical help.
Also, 8 victims are in the hospital. The condition of all is moderate.
According to the head of the OVA, as a result of enemy shelling in Kryvyi Rih, a hotel, a shop, an administrative building, an educational institution, and 7 apartment buildings were damaged.
Serhiy Lysak also reported that headquarters were deployed in Kryvyi Rih to help the victims.
Among the wounded as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation is a rescuer
As reported by the State Emergency Service, Russian terrorists during the attack on Kryvyi Rih the night before struck again during the liquidation of the consequences of the first shelling.
This happened when the employees of the State Emergency Service were extinguishing the fire after the Russian shelling, the enemy struck again.
The emergency workers reported that among the victims in the city there is also a rescuer, and the equipment of the emergency services was also damaged.
