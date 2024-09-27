According to Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, rescuers retrieved the body of a dead woman from under the rubble of the police building in Kryvyi Rih, which was destroyed as a result of the attack by the Russian army.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kryvyi Rih
Search operations are ongoing.
In total, 23 private houses and three nine-story buildings, as well as an educational institution, were damaged in Kryvyi Rih as a result of another shelling by the Russians, in addition to the administration building. In addition, more than 80 cars were damaged, eight of them were official
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said that three people may still be under the rubble.
He also said that six men were injured as a result of the attack.
What is known about the circumstances of the rocket attack by the Russian occupiers on the police building in Kryvyi Rih
The National Police reported that war criminals from the Russian army fired a rocket at the police headquarters building. A search and rescue operation is underway.
The enemy launched a rocket attack around 09:15.
According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the attack, the five-story building of the Kryvorizka district administration of the State Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region was partially destroyed.
In addition, nearby residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.
Police and rescuers are working at the site of enemy fire. Law enforcement officers are documenting and collecting evidence of yet another Russian war crime.
