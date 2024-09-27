The body of a dead woman was recovered from the rubble in Kryvyi Rih
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The body of a dead woman was recovered from the rubble in Kryvyi Rih

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The police building in Krivoy Rog was destroyed
Читати українською

According to Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, rescuers retrieved the body of a dead woman from under the rubble of the police building in Kryvyi Rih, which was destroyed as a result of the attack by the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • Rescuers retrieved the body of a dead woman from under the rubble of the police building in Kryvyi Rih following the Russian army's attack.
  • One person was killed and five were injured, with the possibility of three more individuals still under the rubble, as a result of the missile attack by the Russian army.
  • The attack caused severe damage to police buildings, residential structures, cars, and an educational institution, leading to documentation of evidence of Russian war crimes by the police.
  • The consequences of the attack included destruction of 23 private houses, three nine-story buildings, and damage to over 80 cars, with injuries ranging from craniocerebral injuries to fractures.
  • The National Police reported that the rocket attack by the Russian occupiers targeted the police headquarters building, resulting in partial destruction of the building and nearby residential structures, prompting a search and rescue operation.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kryvyi Rih

Thus, according to the current information, this morning the enemy killed one person in the city. Five were injured, Lysak emphasized.

Search operations are ongoing.

In total, 23 private houses and three nine-story buildings, as well as an educational institution, were damaged in Kryvyi Rih as a result of another shelling by the Russians, in addition to the administration building. In addition, more than 80 cars were damaged, eight of them were official

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said that three people may still be under the rubble.

He also said that six men were injured as a result of the attack.

Three injured men, born in 1978, 1979, and 1986, were rushed to city hospitals (craniocerebral injuries, lacerations, fractures). All three are currently in a moderate condition. Three more injured men received help on the spot and will be treated on an outpatient basis under the supervision of doctors, Vilkul said.

What is known about the circumstances of the rocket attack by the Russian occupiers on the police building in Kryvyi Rih

The National Police reported that war criminals from the Russian army fired a rocket at the police headquarters building. A search and rescue operation is underway.

The enemy launched a rocket attack around 09:15.

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the attack, the five-story building of the Kryvorizka district administration of the State Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region was partially destroyed.

In addition, nearby residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

Police and rescuers are working at the site of enemy fire. Law enforcement officers are documenting and collecting evidence of yet another Russian war crime.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties
Russia continues to terrorize Kryvyi Rih
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead due to the Russian attack on September 21 has increased
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead due to the Russian attack on September 21 has increased
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked the police department in Kryvyi Rih. There may be people under the rubble
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Explosion in Krivoy Rog

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?