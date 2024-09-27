According to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, the police department in Kryvyi Rih recovered the bodies of two more dead people from under the rubble of the criminal army of the Russian Federation destroyed by a missile attack.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian occupiers on the police station in Kryvyi Rih

Lysak noted that the bodies of a dead man and woman were found from under the rubble of the destroyed police building.

In total, the number of dead as a result of this enemy attack increased to three people.

It is also known that six people were injured as a result of the shelling.

The State Emergency Service specified that 23 private houses, 3 high-rise buildings, an educational institution building and 82 cars were damaged as a result of the strike.

Emergency and rescue operations are still ongoing at the site, there are probably still people under the rubble.

