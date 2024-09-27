According to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, the police department in Kryvyi Rih recovered the bodies of two more dead people from under the rubble of the criminal army of the Russian Federation destroyed by a missile attack.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian occupiers on the police station in Kryvyi Rih
Lysak noted that the bodies of a dead man and woman were found from under the rubble of the destroyed police building.
In total, the number of dead as a result of this enemy attack increased to three people.
It is also known that six people were injured as a result of the shelling.
The State Emergency Service specified that 23 private houses, 3 high-rise buildings, an educational institution building and 82 cars were damaged as a result of the strike.
Emergency and rescue operations are still ongoing at the site, there are probably still people under the rubble.
What is known about the circumstances of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Kryvyi Rih
According to Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, rescuers retrieved the body of a dead woman from under the rubble of the police building in Kryvyi Rih, which was destroyed as a result of the attack by the Russian army.
In total, 23 private houses and three nine-story buildings, as well as an educational institution, were damaged in Kryvyi Rih as a result of another shelling by the Russians, in addition to the administration building. In addition, more than 80 cars were damaged, eight of them were official
