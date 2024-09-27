The death toll from the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih continues to rise
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih continues to rise

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Consequences of the Russian attack on Krivoy Rog
Читати українською

According to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, the police department in Kryvyi Rih recovered the bodies of two more dead people from under the rubble of the criminal army of the Russian Federation destroyed by a missile attack.

Points of attention

  • The death toll from the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased to three, with more casualties and people still trapped under the rubble.
  • Significant material losses and deaths have been caused by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, with 23 private houses, 3 high-rise buildings, an educational institution building, and 82 cars damaged.
  • Emergency rescue operations are actively underway to rescue people and assess the extent of the damage in Kryvyi Rih.
  • The ongoing attacks by the Russian occupiers on the civilian population have resulted in multiple casualties and destruction of infrastructure.
  • The situation in Kryvyi Rih remains critical as the rescue efforts continue amidst the devastating aftermath of the Russian attack.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian occupiers on the police station in Kryvyi Rih

Lysak noted that the bodies of a dead man and woman were found from under the rubble of the destroyed police building.

In total, the number of dead as a result of this enemy attack increased to three people.

It is also known that six people were injured as a result of the shelling.

The State Emergency Service specified that 23 private houses, 3 high-rise buildings, an educational institution building and 82 cars were damaged as a result of the strike.

Emergency and rescue operations are still ongoing at the site, there are probably still people under the rubble.

What is known about the circumstances of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Kryvyi Rih

According to Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, rescuers retrieved the body of a dead woman from under the rubble of the police building in Kryvyi Rih, which was destroyed as a result of the attack by the Russian army.

In total, 23 private houses and three nine-story buildings, as well as an educational institution, were damaged in Kryvyi Rih as a result of another shelling by the Russians, in addition to the administration building. In addition, more than 80 cars were damaged, eight of them were official

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead due to the Russian attack on September 21 has increased
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead due to the Russian attack on September 21 has increased
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked the police department in Kryvyi Rih. There may be people under the rubble
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Explosion in Krivoy Rog
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The body of a dead woman was recovered from the rubble in Kryvyi Rih
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The police building in Krivoy Rog was destroyed

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?