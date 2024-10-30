In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased

In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims increased as a result of a missile attack by the Russian invaders on October 29. Thus, the number of dead increased to 2 people.

Tragic news from Kryvyi Rih. A man who was wounded during the last rocket attack on the city died in the hospital, said Serhiy Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

The head of the OVA notes that the doctors did their best. However, the injuries turned out to be too severe.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Kryvyi Rih

On the night of October 29, Russian troops hit Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region with ballistic missiles. A three-story residential building was attacked.

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported, 14 people were injured as a result of a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. 10 of them are hospitalized. One injured person is in serious condition.

The rest are in moderate condition. Unfortunately, the attack ended the life of a 39-year-old man.

It is reported that rescuers extinguished the fire that broke out at the scene of the attack. The occupiers damaged 11 apartment buildings, a clinic, a school, and an administrative building. 12 garages were destroyed, another 10 were mutilated. Caught a gas pipeline.

Also, on the night of October 29, the invaders attacked Nikopol region with "Hail", artillery and kamikaze drones.