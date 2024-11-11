Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The number of victims has increased

In Kryvyi Rih, 11 people were injured as a result of a Russian rocket hitting a high-rise building on November 11. The search for citizens under the rubble continues.
In Kryvyi Rih, the search for people under the rubble of a building continues
Windows and roofs were also broken in 35 apartment buildings. 11 cars were damaged. The mutilated administration building.
A Russian missile hit a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih
One of the entrances to the building was destroyed.
Two children were among the victims of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. According to Lysak, the 10-year-old girl was treated on the spot. An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized in a moderate condition.
In total, 8 victims were injured due to the Russian attack.
