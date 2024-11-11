Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The number of victims has increased

In Kryvyi Rih, 11 people were injured as a result of a Russian rocket hitting a high-rise building on November 11. The search for citizens under the rubble continues.

In Kryvyi Rih, the search for people under the rubble of a building continues

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

There are already 11 victims in Kryvyi Rih. Three people remain in the hospital. Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble of the destroyed five-story building. Looking for people. Volunteer dog trainers were involved. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Windows and roofs were also broken in 35 apartment buildings. 11 cars were damaged. The mutilated administration building.

A Russian missile hit a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih

One of the entrances to the building was destroyed.

Apartments from the first to fifth floors of one of the entrances were destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih high-rise building. There may be people under the rubble. Share

Two children were among the victims of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. According to Lysak, the 10-year-old girl was treated on the spot. An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized in a moderate condition.