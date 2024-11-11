Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The number of victims has increased
Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The number of victims has increased

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Kryvyi Rih
In Kryvyi Rih, 11 people were injured as a result of a Russian rocket hitting a high-rise building on November 11. The search for citizens under the rubble continues.

Points of attention

  • 11 people were injured in Kryvyi Rih due to a Russian missile hitting a high-rise building on November 11.
  • Rescuers are actively searching for citizens trapped under the rubble, and volunteer dog handlers are assisting in the operation.
  • Windows and roofs were damaged in 35 apartment buildings, with 11 cars also being impacted by the missile attack.
  • Two children were among the victims, with an 11-year-old boy hospitalized in moderate condition.
  • The search for people under the rubble in Kryvyi Rih continues as authorities assess the extent of the damage caused by the missile strike.

In Kryvyi Rih, the search for people under the rubble of a building continues

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

There are already 11 victims in Kryvyi Rih. Three people remain in the hospital. Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble of the destroyed five-story building. Looking for people. Volunteer dog trainers were involved.

Sergey Lysak

Sergey Lysak

Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Windows and roofs were also broken in 35 apartment buildings. 11 cars were damaged. The mutilated administration building.

A Russian missile hit a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih

One of the entrances to the building was destroyed.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

Apartments from the first to fifth floors of one of the entrances were destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih high-rise building. There may be people under the rubble.

Two children were among the victims of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. According to Lysak, the 10-year-old girl was treated on the spot. An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized in a moderate condition.

In total, 8 victims were injured due to the Russian attack.

