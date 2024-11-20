Russia spread a fake about a "massive missile-bomb attack on Ukraine after 14:30" — DIU

Russian propaganda spread fake messages allegedly on behalf of the GUR. They refer to a "particularly massive" rocket-bomb attack on Ukraine on November 20 after 2:30 p.m.

The DIU denied the information about the threat of a "particularly massive" missile attack on Ukraine

This message is a fake, it contains grammatical errors typical for Russian information and psychological operations. We urge you to trust information only from official resources and from the spokespersons of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Ukrainian intelligence reports.

Photo — t.me/DIUkraine

At the same time, it is noted that Russia, not having the opportunity to subjugate Ukrainians by force, is trying to intimidate the population and create panic by applying psychological pressure.

Please be vigilant and persistent. Do not ignore air raid signals — it is safer to wait in shelter. However, we urge you not to succumb to panic, — urged the HUR. Share

What preceded it

On November 20, the US Embassy in Kyiv warned of possible missile attacks on Ukraine. In this regard, the diplomatic institution temporarily stopped working, and employees were advised to stay in shelters.

Following the USA, Spain, Italy and Greece announced the closure of their embassies in Kyiv, also citing the increased risk of Russian attacks.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC, noted that Russia had been stockpiling missiles for several months, preparing for a series of massive strikes on the territory of Ukraine.