Russia spread a fake about a "massive missile-bomb attack on Ukraine after 14:30" — DIU
Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russian propaganda spread fake messages allegedly on behalf of the GUR. They refer to a "particularly massive" rocket-bomb attack on Ukraine on November 20 after 2:30 p.m.

  • Russian propaganda spread a fake message on behalf of the GUR about a massive rocket-bomb attack on Ukraine, which was denied by the intelligence itself.
  • Ukrainian intelligence urges to trust only official sources and spokespeople of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense, to avoid panic and to be vigilant during possible threats.
  • The US Embassy and other countries have announced the temporary closure of embassies in Kyiv due to the increased risk of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine.

The DIU denied the information about the threat of a "particularly massive" missile attack on Ukraine

This message is a fake, it contains grammatical errors typical for Russian information and psychological operations. We urge you to trust information only from official resources and from the spokespersons of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Ukrainian intelligence reports.

At the same time, it is noted that Russia, not having the opportunity to subjugate Ukrainians by force, is trying to intimidate the population and create panic by applying psychological pressure.

Please be vigilant and persistent. Do not ignore air raid signals — it is safer to wait in shelter. However, we urge you not to succumb to panic, — urged the HUR.

On November 20, the US Embassy in Kyiv warned of possible missile attacks on Ukraine. In this regard, the diplomatic institution temporarily stopped working, and employees were advised to stay in shelters.

Following the USA, Spain, Italy and Greece announced the closure of their embassies in Kyiv, also citing the increased risk of Russian attacks.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC, noted that Russia had been stockpiling missiles for several months, preparing for a series of massive strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, the network began to spread information about allegedly preparing the Russians to launch experimental ballistics. According to unconfirmed information, it is an RS-26 "Rubezh" intercontinental missile.

