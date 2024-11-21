The Russian army attacked Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time

During the attack on Ukraine on November 21, the Russian occupiers used an intercontinental ballistic missile, "Kinzhal" and 7 Kh-101 cruise missiles. The Air Force shot down 6 Kh-101 missiles.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the morning of November 21, 2024, between 05:00 and 07:00, Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro (enterprises and critical infrastructure) with missiles of various types.

In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, an Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile from a MiG-31K fighter jet, seven Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Volgograd region) from the Tambov region. .

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force destroyed six Kh-101 missiles. On other missiles — without significant consequences.

Photo — Air Force of the ZSU

Information about victims and victims has not yet been received.

The Air Force called on the media and bloggers to responsibly spread this or that information about the combat work of the Armed Forces and any threats to Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles

On the morning of November 21, around 5:00 a.m., an air alert was declared in Ukraine due to the takeoff of MiG-31 fighters in Russia. Later, explosions rang out in the Dnipro.

It is currently known that an industrial enterprise was damaged in Dnipro and two fires broke out in the city.

From early morning, the aggressor massively attacked the region. Information about the consequences is being clarified. For now, it is known about the damage to an industrial enterprise in Dnipro. There were also two fires in the city, said Serhiy Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Share

Sergey Lysak emphasized that the threat to the city still persists, and called on residents to stay in a safe place until the air raid warning goes off.