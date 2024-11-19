As the journalists managed to find out, the Kremlin lied in the statement regarding the first attack by long-range ATACMS missiles on Russian territory on the night of November 19.

Russia was unable to repulse even the first ATACMS attack

As mentioned earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the events of the night of November 19.

However, this time, like all the previous ones, it was not without lies.

Journalist insiders claim that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have released 8 ATACMS missiles from their ammunition inventory. Of them, Russian air defense was able to intercept only two.

Interestingly, the Russian Defense Ministry continues to lie that five of the six missiles fired at a military facility in the Bryansk region were shot down, and the debris hit the facility and caused a minor fire.

According to anonymous Ukrainian sources, the ATACMS hit the arsenal of the main missile and artillery department of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the city of Karachev, Bryansk region.

What is known about the attack on the GRAU arsenal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

On the night of November 19, loud explosions rang out again in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. The 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Command of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation came under a powerful attack from Ukrainian defenders.

After that, a strong fire immediately broke out, during which the artillery ammunition was damaged.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces together with units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the arsenal where shells from North Korea and other weapons were stored.

What is important to understand is that the attack on the arsenal created serious logistical problems for the Russian army and reduced the offensive potential of the occupiers