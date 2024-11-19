The first attack of ATACMS on Russia. How many missiles did Russian air defense miss?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The first attack of ATACMS on Russia. How many missiles did Russian air defense miss?

Russia was unable to repulse even the first ATACMS attack
Читати українською

As the journalists managed to find out, the Kremlin lied in the statement regarding the first attack by long-range ATACMS missiles on Russian territory on the night of November 19.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces fired 8 ATACMS missiles at the arsenal in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.
  • Russian air defense was able to intercept only 2 of them.
  • The attack caused serious logistical problems for the Russian army and reduced the offensive potential of the occupiers.

Russia was unable to repulse even the first ATACMS attack

As mentioned earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the events of the night of November 19.

However, this time, like all the previous ones, it was not without lies.

Journalist insiders claim that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have released 8 ATACMS missiles from their ammunition inventory. Of them, Russian air defense was able to intercept only two.

Interestingly, the Russian Defense Ministry continues to lie that five of the six missiles fired at a military facility in the Bryansk region were shot down, and the debris hit the facility and caused a minor fire.

According to anonymous Ukrainian sources, the ATACMS hit the arsenal of the main missile and artillery department of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the city of Karachev, Bryansk region.

What is known about the attack on the GRAU arsenal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

On the night of November 19, loud explosions rang out again in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. The 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Command of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation came under a powerful attack from Ukrainian defenders.

After that, a strong fire immediately broke out, during which the artillery ammunition was damaged.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces together with units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the arsenal where shells from North Korea and other weapons were stored.

What is important to understand is that the attack on the arsenal created serious logistical problems for the Russian army and reduced the offensive potential of the occupiers

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation initially announced the alleged destruction of Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Bryansk region.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin updated the nuclear doctrine of Russia — the first reaction of the USA appeared
Putin again failed to intimidate the USA
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
It's about time. Zelensky appealed to Germany after Putin's decision
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
It's about time. Zelensky appealed to Germany after Putin's decision
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is the main problem of Ukraine at the front — the US version
Ukraine will not be able to win with weapons alone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?