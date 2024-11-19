It's about time. Zelensky appealed to Germany after Putin's decision

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statements about renewing the nuclear strategy, it is time for Germany to support its partners' decision on long-range for Ukraine.

Zelensky publicly appealed to Sholtz and his team

The President of Ukraine made this statement during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

According to the head of state, he and his team are currently actively working to ensure that all Kyiv's allies finally make a decision on long-range for the Armed Forces.

I think that after the statements (Putin. — ed.) about nuclear weapons, it is time for Germany to support relevant decisions, the head of state emphasized. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

In addition, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that "it is very important to add to these decisions the number of opportunities with which we can reduce the military potential of the Russian Federation, wherever it is."

Italy has not yet given Ukraine permission for long-range strikes

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Maloni.

According to the politician, she understands the decision of American leader Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to strike with long-range weapons on the territory of Russia.

Despite this, as of today, Rome does not plan to change its position on this issue.

Italy made a different choice, we always focused on the issue of air defense. Obviously, I understand the point of view of other countries, she emphasized. Share

According to Maloney, the authorization of ATACMS missile strikes against Russia is "a response to Russia's unprecedented aggression on the eve of the G20 summit, in which Russia is participating."